 Gujarat: Tempo Driver While On Call Crashes Multiple Vehicles In Surat; Elderly Woman Flung Into Air | VIDEO
A tempo driver, allegedly distracted by a mobile phone call, crashed into multiple vehicles in Surat’s Dabholi area on December 15. CCTV footage shows the tempo veering into the wrong lane and hitting two motorcycles, flinging an elderly woman several feet. The vehicle later rammed into others, injuring multiple riders.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
CCTV footage captures the moment of the accident | X/@nextminutenews7

A tempo driver distracted by a mobile phone call veered into oncoming traffic and collided with two motorcycles in Surat’s Dabholi area on December 15. The incident, clearly captured on nearby CCTV cameras, left several motorists injured.

CCTV Footage Shows Shocking Impact

According to the viral CCTV footage circulating on social media, the tempo driver was allegedly talking on his phone while driving. This caused him to cross into the opposite lane and ram into the oncoming motorcycles head-on. An elderly woman was seen being flung nearly five feet into the air upon impact.

Tempo Drags Riders, Hits More Vehicles

After the initial collision, the tempo ploughed into three other vehicles, dragging three riders including the woman driver for nearly eight feet before coming to a halt.

No Arrest or Complaint So Far

As of now, there are no reports of the tempo driver being arrested, nor has any formal complaint been registered against him.

Similar Fatal Accident Reported Earlier

Earlier on Monday, a 50-year-old man and his 75-year-old mother were killed after their car was hit by a speeding, unidentified vehicle on the Lucknow–Gonda national highway near Birouli village. The man’s wife suffered severe injuries in the crash.

Victims Trapped Inside Mangled Car

Police said the impact was so severe that the car was badly damaged and veered off the road. The bodies of the deceased were trapped inside the mangled vehicle and had to be extricated using a gas cutter.

