 Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Multiple Buses Catch Fire Following Collision Due To Dense Fog In Mathura; VIDEO
Four people died and 25 were injured after seven buses and three cars collided and caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura early Tuesday. Dense fog caused low visibility at Milestone 127. Eleven fire tenders carried out rescue operations. The injured were taken to hospitals, with none reported in serious condition. Officials said the operation was nearing completion there.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Multiple Buses Catch Fire Following Collision Due To Dense Fog (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Mathura: At least four people lost their lives and several others were injured after several buses caught fire following a collision on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district in the wee hours of Tuesday (December 16). According to reports, the tragic incident took place at Yamuna Expressway's Milestone 127 as there was low visibility due to dense fog in the region.

After receiving information, officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. As many as 11 fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze and rescue trapped passengers, reported ANI.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mathura, Shlok Kumar, told reporters, "An accident took place at the Yamuna Expressway Milestone 127. The reason was low visibility. Seven buses and three cars collided, and as a result, a fire broke out in all the vehicles. The rescue operation is nearing completion, and so far, four people have died. Twenty-five people have been admitted to the hospital, and none of them are in a serious condition."

As per SP Mathura Rural, Suresh Chandra Rawat, initially three cars were involved in the collision, but later buses rammed into them and caught fire.

The accident took place at Milestone 127 on the Agra-Noida lane of the expressway. There was a collision of three cars, after which seven buses collided with them, of which one is a roadway bus and the other six are sleeper buses. Eleven fire tenders are at the spot. All the buses had caught fire, and the fire has now been brought under control. Four dead bodies have been recovered so far. Rescue work is underway," Rawat said, as quoted by ANI.

After the buses caught fire, it triggered panic among passengers. Many reportedly tried to flee the buses to save their lives.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense fog conditions in the north and northwestern regions of the country. "Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail during early hours/morning hours in isolated pockets of Northeast India during 16th–20th, Himachal Pradesh during 16th–18th, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 16th & 17th December," the IMD said in its weather bulletin on Monday.

"Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail during early hours/morning hours in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh on 16th & 17th and Madhya Pradesh during 16th–18th, with very dense fog over Uttar Pradesh on 16th and Madhya Pradesh on 16th & 17th December," it added.

