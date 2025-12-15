Multiple Vehicles Collide On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Haryana's Nuh As Dense Fog Reduces Visibility; 2 Dead, Several Injured | VIDEO

Multiple Vehicles Collide On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway IN Haryana's Nuh As Dense Fog Reduces Visibility; 2 Dead, Several Injured (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Nuh: At least two people were reportedly killed, while several others were injured after multiple vehicles collided on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday. The incident took place as dense fog reduced visibility drastically.

Disturbing visuals from the accident site also surfaced online. Damaged vehicles could be seen in the visuals. After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

"Two people have died in the incident, which includes a CISF inspector from Alwar, and another from Jaipur," a police official from Nuh district said over the phone to news agency PTI.

"The two people who died in the incident were travelling in separate vehicles," the police official said.

In the visuals that surfaced online, it could be seen that vehicles involved in the accident, include trucks, cars and buses.

On Monday, dense fog engulfed several parts of north India. Meanwhile, similar conditions are likely to prevail over the coming few days. "Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail during early hours/morning hours in isolated pockets of Northeast India during 16th-20th, Himachal Pradesh during 16th-18th, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 16th & 17th December," the IMD said.

"Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail during early hours/morning hours in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh on 16th & 17th and Madhya Pradesh during 16th -18th with very dense fog over Uttar Pradesh on 16th and Madhya Pradesh on 16th & 17th December," it added.

There will be a gradual fall in minimum temperature is also likely by about two degree Celsius over Northwest India during the next two days and thereafter gradual rise by about two to three degree Celsius during subsequent four days.