Multiple Vehicles Collide On Noida Expressway Due To Dense Fog, Several Injured; VIDEO

Noida: In a tragic incident, multiple vehicles collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway due to dense fog on Saturday morning (December 13). Several people were reportedly injured in the accident. Dramatic visuals from the spot surfaced online.
After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. Heavy traffic jam was reported on the highway. Cranes were also called in to remove the damage vehicles.
Damaged vehicles could be seen in the video, while injured people were seen sitting on the side of the road. Several trucks were also involved in the accident.
An investigation is currently underway to find out the cause of the accident.
FPJ Shorts
