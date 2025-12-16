Vijay Diwas 2025 | X/ @manupubby

Delhi: Vijay Diwas is observed annually on December 16 to commemorate India's historic victory in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. This war not only sparked significant changes in India but also led to the liberation of East Pakistan from West Pakistan, ultimately resulting in the formation of Bangladesh. Vijay Diwas honours the bravery and valor of the Indian Army and pays tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the war. This year marks the 54th anniversary of this decisive victory, and we remember nearly 3,900 Indian soldiers who were martyred during the conflict. On this occasion, let's explore the role of India's army in the liberation of Bangladesh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 1971 Indo-Pakistan War

The Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 was a 13-day high-intensity fight on two main fronts, including East Pakistan (the Eastern Front) and West Pakistan (the Western Front). The war started when the Pakistani military started atrocities against civilians, which was a primary trigger for the outbreak of the 1971 war on December 3.

A humanitarian genocide in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) led the 13-day struggle for freedom, which concluded with the capitulation of nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers, and was aided by India's involvement. On December 16, 1971, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the leader of the Pakistani forces, openly capitulated to the Indian army and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh. This significant event led to the independence of East Pakistan as Bangladesh, along with India's victory in the conflict against Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India's recognition of a state of war

Since March 25, the critical conditions in Bangladesh have been highlighted by the uprising of 75 million individuals who believed that their life, freedom, and pursuit of happiness were out of reach. The situation intensified on December 3 when the Pakistan Air Force carried out a preemptive attack on Indian bases, resembling Israel's Operation Focus.

Chittorgarh, Rajasthan: Minister Madan Dilawar attended a Vijay Diwas event held at Sainik School, Chittorgarh, and paid tribute to the martyrs. Colonel Dev Anand, National President of the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Committee, and several retired military officers from the school… pic.twitter.com/Xh5w1irmAV — IANS (@ians_india) December 16, 2025

India perceived this as unwarranted hostility, resulting in both countries recognising a state of war. The Indian armed forces, bolstered by three corps and the Mukti Bahini, were considerably more powerful than the Pakistani troops, which were stretched too thin to handle guerrilla tactics effectively. Quickly progressing, the Indians selectively interacted with Pakistani positions. Failing to protect the capital, Dacca (now Dhaka), the Pakistani troops eventually capitulated on December 16, 1971, leading to the independence of East Pakistan.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw was a highly distinguished military officer in the Indian Armed Forces. He was called Sam Bahadur by a Gorkha soldier. Bahadur, meaning brave, was given this title as a term of respect. In 1973, he became India's first field marshal. He was the chief of the Indian Army staff during the Indo-Pakistani War in 1971.