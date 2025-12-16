 Winter Session 2025: Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam Holds Unique Protest Against Delhi AQI, Arrives On Modified Electric Bike | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWinter Session 2025: Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam Holds Unique Protest Against Delhi AQI, Arrives On Modified Electric Bike | VIDEO

Winter Session 2025: Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam Holds Unique Protest Against Delhi AQI, Arrives On Modified Electric Bike | VIDEO

Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam staged a unique protest against Delhi’s hazardous air quality by arriving at Parliament on a modified electric bike. A video of the act has gone viral online. Gaddam said clean air is a democratic right and urged sustainable choices to protect future generations.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam | X/@ANI

Amid the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam arrived at Parliament House on a modified electric bike to protest against Delhi’s worsening air pollution. A video of the unique protest has since gone viral on social media.

‘Clean Air Is a Democratic Right,’ Says Gaddam

In the video, Gaddam is seen advocating for clean air as a democratic right, saying he drew inspiration from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He mentioned the need for sustainable choices to safeguard the health of future generations, as Delhi continues to grapple with hazardous air quality levels. He also mentioned that the self-built bike offers a 100-km range on a single charge and holds nearly 10 patents.

Speaking to ANI, Gaddam said the right to breathe clean and fresh air must be protected, especially as AQI levels in the national capital remain alarmingly high.

FPJ Shorts
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Abhigyan Kundu Smashes Double Century Against Malaysia U-19 In Dubai; Video
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Abhigyan Kundu Smashes Double Century Against Malaysia U-19 In Dubai; Video
'Mahatma Gandhi Ji Lives In Our Hearts': Shivraj Chouhan Introduces New Rural Employment Bill In Lok Sabha Amid Uproar By Opposition - Latest Updates
'Mahatma Gandhi Ji Lives In Our Hearts': Shivraj Chouhan Introduces New Rural Employment Bill In Lok Sabha Amid Uproar By Opposition - Latest Updates
Mumbai Tragedy: Two 19-Year-Old College Students Killed After Speeding Bike Loses Control On Borivali Bridge
Mumbai Tragedy: Two 19-Year-Old College Students Killed After Speeding Bike Loses Control On Borivali Bridge
IPL 2026 Auction Budgets: Kolkata Knight Riders Set To Dominate With ₹64 Crore Purse, MI Lowest With ₹2.5 Crore
IPL 2026 Auction Budgets: Kolkata Knight Riders Set To Dominate With ₹64 Crore Purse, MI Lowest With ₹2.5 Crore

MP Showcases Self-Built Electric Bike

The Congress MP also the electric bike he rode to Parliament, calling it the ‘Atom’ café racer-inspired, battery-powered two-wheeler that he claims to have built himself. According to Gaddam, the bike holds nearly 10 patents and can travel up to 100 kilometres on a single charge.

Gaddam is also the founder of an electric vehicle firm, Automobile, and said innovation and environmental activism must go hand in hand.

Opposition Seeks Debate on Severe Air Pollution

During the Winter Session, several Congress leaders submitted adjournment motion notices in Parliament, demanding an urgent discussion on the ‘severe’ air pollution affecting Delhi-NCR.

Delhi Air Remains in ‘Very Poor’ Category

Delhi continued to reel under hazardous air conditions on Tuesday, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 378 at around 8 am, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

While the AQI showed a marginal improvement from Monday, when it touched 427 and entered the ‘severe’ category, pollution levels remained dangerously high. Dense smog reduced visibility across the city, with areas such as India Gate recording an AQI of 380 and Sarai Kale Khan around 359, both classified as ‘very poor’.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mahatma Gandhi Ji Lives In Our Hearts': Shivraj Chouhan Introduces New Rural Employment Bill In Lok...

'Mahatma Gandhi Ji Lives In Our Hearts': Shivraj Chouhan Introduces New Rural Employment Bill In Lok...

VB-G Ram G Bill: 'Immoral to Remove Gandhi,' Says Tharoor, Urges Govt Not To ‘Sully Ram’s...

VB-G Ram G Bill: 'Immoral to Remove Gandhi,' Says Tharoor, Urges Govt Not To ‘Sully Ram’s...

Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Deported To India From Bangkok, Arrested At Delhi Airport

Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Deported To India From Bangkok, Arrested At Delhi Airport

'Not Just Counting Numbers, Building A Long-Term Relationship': PM Modi At India-Jordan Business...

'Not Just Counting Numbers, Building A Long-Term Relationship': PM Modi At India-Jordan Business...

Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: Death Toll Rises To 13 After Multiple Buses Catch Fire Following...

Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: Death Toll Rises To 13 After Multiple Buses Catch Fire Following...