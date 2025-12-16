'Gangs Of Gandhinagar Were Misusing Central Agencies': Congress After Court Rejects ED's Complaint Against Sonia & Rahul Gandhi In National Herald Case - VIDEO

Pawan Khera | ANI

New Delhi: After a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) National Herald money laundering case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, the Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre and alleged that the “gangs of Gandhinagar” were misusing central agencies.

Addressing a press conference, chairman of AICC media and publicity department, Pawan Khera said the case was part of a conspiracy to break the morale of Rahul Gandhi, adding that the conspiracy was not just against the MP but against the people of India.

“The gangs of Gandhinagar’s misuse of agencies stands exposed today. This conspiracy is against the people of India. Rahul Gandhi is playing the role of the Opposition perfectly and that is why this conspiracy is going on," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue Court said the chargesheet was based on a complaint by a private individual and not on an FIR for a predicate offence, making it impermissible in law. The judge noted that the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has already registered an FIR in the matter and said it would be premature to examine the ED’s arguments on merits at this stage.

About The Case

The high-profile case pertains to allegations that top Congress functionaries conspired to wrongfully acquire control of assets exceeding Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the original publisher of the National Herald newspaper, by paying a nominal amount of Rs 50 lakh through Young Indian -- a company in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are majority stakeholders.

Earlier, on November 29, the Rouse Avenue Court had deferred the pronouncement of its decision after reserving orders on November 7, noting that further scrutiny of transaction documents, alleged rent receipts and fund flow patterns was required before determining whether the prosecution complaint met the statutory threshold for cognisance under the PMLA.

The ED had argued that the case involved a "serious economic offence" and alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to form Young Indian to usurp AJL's properties for a nominal sum, primarily to benefit the top Congress leadership.