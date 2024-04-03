Sam Manekshaw's 110th Birth Anniversary: Know All About India's First Field Marshal

Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw was a highly distinguished military officer in the Indian Armed Forces. He was called Sam Bahadur by a Gorkha soldier. Bahadur, meaning brave, was given this title as a term of respect. In 1973, he became India's first field marshal. He was the chief of the Indian Army staff during the Indo-Pakistani War in 1971.

Sam Manekshaw's early life

Sam Manekshaw was born in Amritsar, Punjab, on April 3, 1914, in a Parsi family to Hormizd Manekshaw, a doctor, and Hilla née Mehta. He had four siblings. His father had served in the British Indian Army's Indian Medical Service as a captain.

Manekshaw completed his primary studies in Punjab and graduated from college at the age of 15. He wanted to pursue a career in medicine, so he asked his father to send him to London to study medicine; however, his father refused as he was not old enough.

In 1932, the entrance examination for the Indian Military Academy (IMA) was issued and Makeshaw gave the entrance examination. When the results were announced, he was one of the 15 cadets to be selected through an open competition, and from here, He got entrance into the Indian Military Force.

Manekshaw's contribution to India's freedom struggle

Sam Manekshaw, a beacon of bravery and leadership, attended the Indian Military Academy in 1932 and further honed his skills in the United Kingdom at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

He played a pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, where he led the Indian forces to a resounding victory against Pakistan. This victory, in turn, led to the creation of Bangladesh in December 1971.

His contributions to India's freedom struggle were numerous and for these, he was honoured with India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan and the third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan.

People remembered Sam Manekshaw on his 110th birth anniversary

People are giving tribute to Sam Bahadur on his 110th birth anniversary and remembering him for his contributions to India. One of the user on twitter, Akassh Ashok Gupta wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Honoring the birth anniversary of India's first Field Marshal, former Chief of Army Staff and, the mastermind behind India's triumph in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the esteemed Padma Vibhushan, Sam Manekshaw ji".

Honoring the birth anniversary of India's first Field Marshal, former Chief of Army Staff, and the mastermind behind India's triumph in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, (1971 भारत-पाकिस्तान युद्ध के विजय के मार्गदर्शक) the esteemed Padma Vibhushan, Sam Manekshaw ji. 🙏 #SamManekshaw… pic.twitter.com/GnHRbQ47X5 — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) April 3, 2024

Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Aslam Shaikh shared a picture of Sam Manekshaw and said "Gentlemen, I have arrived and there will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued."– #SamManekshaw Ji Today, we salute India's brave son, Padma Vibhushan Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw".

"A chief architect of the historic victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, his phenomenal leadership on the battle lines delivered India one of its most remarkable military wins".