Punjab Police Nabs Smuggler Avtar Singh In Amritsar With 4 Kg `Ice’ Drug, 1 Kg Heroin |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Friday claimed to have nabbed a person with 4 kg ``Ice’’ crystal Methamphetamine) drug and 1 kg heroin from Amritsar area.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused had been identified as Avtar Singh, a resident of village Kakkar in district Amritsar and added that the accused was nabbed following inputs that he had retrieved a consignment of narcotic drugs from village Bhindi Saidan in Ajnala and intended to deliver this consignment near Hargobind Avenue.

Stating that the police also recovered 4 kg Ice drug and 1 kg heroin from his possession, he said that during the investigation, it was found that the accused Avtar was directly in touch with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler.

Probe also revealed that the Pakistan-based drug smuggler used drones to deliver this drug consignment from across the border, he added.