Mumbai News: 2 Held By NCB For Drugs Trafficking, ₹75 Lakh Worth MD Seized

The officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai have busted an interstate drug syndicate and have seized Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 75 lakh. The agency sleuths have also arrested two persons including a Mumbai based distributor, officials said on Thursday.

Recovery Of 500g Mephedrone At Borivali Railway Station

According to the NCB sources, information was gathered through credible source wherein a Mumbai based network was actively involved in Mephedrone trafficking. Subsequently, intelligence networks were alerted to collect further details about the syndicate. "After extensive analysis, a Mahim based person named L.G. Khan was identified as the local carrier of the drug. During prolonged surveillance, information was affirmed wherein L.G Khan was tasked to transport a consignment of Mephedrone via train," said an NCB official.

He added, "On 30.04.2024, information was gathered wherein LG Khan had planned to travel from Borivali Railway Station along with the drug consignment. Immediately, team of NCB officials proceeded to the spot and setup a perimeter to zero down the suspect with the drug. Soon, LG Khan was physically identified and was intercepted which resulted in recovery of 500 gms of Mephedrone."

Ongoing Investigations Against The Accused

"Spot questioning with tactful approach, L.G. Khan disclosed about his handler named U.U. Khan based in Mahim. A follow up NCB team proceeded to the Mahim location and after extensive search in the area, U.U. Khan was apprehended at his home. Accordingly, both the persons were taken into NCB custody wherein incriminating data has been disclosed which are presently under investigation," the official said.

U.U. Khan has been involved in multiple criminal cases against him and was arrested in NDPS matter also for which he was presently on bail. Further investigation is underway to gather details of other linkages, officials said.