 Mumbai News: Around 1 kg Of MDMA Drugs Worth ₹2.04 Cr Seized In Andheri, 2 Held
According to Mumbai Crime Branch officials, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered

ANIUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 09:05 AM IST
 Mumbai: Two drug peddlers were arrested in Versova area of Mumbai's Andheri after mephedrone (MD) drugs worth over Rs 2.40 crore was seized from them, Crime Branch officials said on Saturday.


Around 1,020 grams of MD drugs was seized from them, they said.
According to Mumbai Crime Branch officials, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the duo.


We are further looking into the case, they said.

Nigerian Peddlers Caught with MD Drugs in Goregaon

Earlier, the Ghatkopar Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell made a significant arrest by apprehending two Nigerian drug peddlers in the Goregaon area.
The suspects were found in possession of MD drugs with an estimated value exceeding Rs 17 lakh in the international market.


Following the seizure, a case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Mumbai News: ANC Busts Drug Syndicates In Major Crackdown; 11 Held, 1.13 Kg MD Seized
Both individuals were presented in court, where they were remanded to police custody until February 6th. The arrested drug peddlers were reportedly involved in supplying drugs in Mumbai and Palghar districts, officials said. 

