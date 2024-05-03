 Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On May 7
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On May 7

During the last hearing, the top court had pulled up the central agency over the timing of Kejriwal's arrest, saying liberty is very exceedingly important.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it may consider hearing on interim bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal due to the upcoming elections and asked the Enforcement Directorate to come prepared in this count at the next hearing on Tuesday.

Kejriwal is currently lodged in the Tihar jail under judicial custody after his arrest on March 21 in the Delhi liquor licence policy case. The top court issued ED a notice on April 15 and sought its response to Kejriwal's plea. A bench of Justices Sanjay Khanna and Dipankar Datta asked the Central probe agency to come prepared for hearing on the interim bail plea on Tuesday.

Supreme Court's Cautionary Stand on Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail

The apex court, however, asked the concerned parties not to jump to any conclusion. "We are saying we will hear the interim bail but not saying we will grant interim bail. We may or may not grant interim bail," the Bench said.

During the last hearing, the top court had pulled up the central agency over the timing of Kejriwal's arrest, saying liberty is very exceedingly important, you can't deny that since the timing of the arrest came soon before the general elections," Justice Sanjiv Khanna told additional solicitor general S V Raju.

