 BIG Relief For Gandhis In National Herald Case As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Cognisance Of ED's Complaint Against Sonia & Rahul Gandhi
A Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s PMLA complaint against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The court ruled the case not maintainable, saying money laundering proceedings require a registered FIR or a scheduled offence, which was absent as the matter stemmed from a private complaint.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi | X

In a major relief for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, a Delhi court on Tuesday (December 16) refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's complaint in the National Herald money laundering case against the Congress leaders. The ED's complaint was dismissed by Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court.

Notably, the complaint by the federal agency was under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court said that the complaint was not maintainable as the case was based on a private complaint and not a First Information Report (FIR), reported Bar & Bench.

"An investigation and the consequent prosecution complaint pertaining to the offence of money laundering defined under Section 3 and punishable under Section 4 is not maintainable in the absence of a FIR or the offence mentioned in the Schedule to the Act," the court ruled, as quoted by the media house.

