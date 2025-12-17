 'She Is Hurt, Determined To Not Join Govt Service,' Claims Ayush Doctor's Brother After Nitish Kumar Hijab Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'She Is Hurt, Determined To Not Join Govt Service,' Claims Ayush Doctor's Brother After Nitish Kumar Hijab Row

'She Is Hurt, Determined To Not Join Govt Service,' Claims Ayush Doctor's Brother After Nitish Kumar Hijab Row

AYUSH doctor Nusrat Parveen has reportedly decided not to join government service after a video showed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling down her hijab during an appointment ceremony in Patna. The incident, which sparked political outrage and criticism from opposition parties, occurred while Kumar was distributing appointment letters to AYUSH doctors.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
The incident happened while Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was distributing appointment letter to newly recruited AYUSH doctors | Altered FPJ Image

Patna: AYUSH doctor Nusrat Parveen has reportedly decided not to join the government service for which she recently received an appointment letter, following a controversial incident involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

According to a report by eNewsroom, Parveen’s brother, a professor at a government law college in Kolkata, said that she is firm on her decision. He said the family, including himself, is trying to convince her otherwise. “We are telling her that it is the fault of the other person, so why should she suffer because of it,” he was quoted as saying.

Parveen is scheduled to join duty on December 20.

Incident During Appointment Letter Distribution

FPJ Shorts
Haryana: Gurugram Police Arrest 4 Students For Blocking School Van, Threatening Class 12 Student With Toy Gun
Haryana: Gurugram Police Arrest 4 Students For Blocking School Van, Threatening Class 12 Student With Toy Gun
'Worst Decision': Netizens TROLL Mood Indigo IIT Bombay Fest After Paying ₹4200 & Standing For 10 Hours With No Accommodation
'Worst Decision': Netizens TROLL Mood Indigo IIT Bombay Fest After Paying ₹4200 & Standing For 10 Hours With No Accommodation
Tata Chemicals Rakes In ₹1,500 Crore Via Private Placement Of NCDs
Tata Chemicals Rakes In ₹1,500 Crore Via Private Placement Of NCDs
Jadavpur University Discontinues One-Year Mass Communication Diploma Course Due To Low Enrollment
Jadavpur University Discontinues One-Year Mass Communication Diploma Course Due To Low Enrollment

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday during an official ceremony where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was distributing appointment letters to newly recruited AYUSH doctors.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the woman is identified as Nusrat Parveen. After handing over the appointment letter, Kumar is seen asking her about her headscarf and then pulling down her hijab himself. Parveen appears visibly shocked by the act.

The appointment letter distribution ceremony for 1,283 AYUSH doctors including practitioners of Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Unani was held at Samvad, located within the Chief Minister’s Office in Patna.

Congress Demands Apology, Resignation

The Congress also strongly condemned the incident, calling Kumar’s action “shameless” and “vile.”

“A female doctor had come to collect her appointment letter, and the Chief Minister pulled off her hijab. A man holding the highest office in Bihar indulging in such behaviour raises serious questions about women’s safety in the state. Nitish Kumar should resign immediately,” the party said in a post on X.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bharat Taxi App To Launch In Delhi On January 1, Offers Fair Fares & Higher Driver Earnings

Bharat Taxi App To Launch In Delhi On January 1, Offers Fair Fares & Higher Driver Earnings

'There Is Outflow Of Illegal Immigrants After SIR': West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose – Video

'There Is Outflow Of Illegal Immigrants After SIR': West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose – Video

BJP Issues 'Missing Person' Poster Targeting RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav, Sparks Political Row In...

BJP Issues 'Missing Person' Poster Targeting RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav, Sparks Political Row In...

UP Shocker: Miscreant On Bike Gropes Woman In Residential Lane In Jhansi; Incident Caught On CCTV

UP Shocker: Miscreant On Bike Gropes Woman In Residential Lane In Jhansi; Incident Caught On CCTV

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 17, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 17, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...