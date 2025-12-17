'She Is Hurt, Determined To Not Join Govt Service,' Claims Ayush Doctor's Brother After Nitish Kumar Hijab Row

The incident happened while Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was distributing appointment letter to newly recruited AYUSH doctors | Altered FPJ Image

Patna: AYUSH doctor Nusrat Parveen has reportedly decided not to join the government service for which she recently received an appointment letter, following a controversial incident involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

According to a report by eNewsroom, Parveen’s brother, a professor at a government law college in Kolkata, said that she is firm on her decision. He said the family, including himself, is trying to convince her otherwise. “We are telling her that it is the fault of the other person, so why should she suffer because of it,” he was quoted as saying.

Parveen is scheduled to join duty on December 20.

Incident During Appointment Letter Distribution

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday during an official ceremony where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was distributing appointment letters to newly recruited AYUSH doctors.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, which has since gone viral, the woman is identified as Nusrat Parveen. After handing over the appointment letter, Kumar is seen asking her about her headscarf and then pulling down her hijab himself. Parveen appears visibly shocked by the act.

The appointment letter distribution ceremony for 1,283 AYUSH doctors including practitioners of Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Unani was held at Samvad, located within the Chief Minister’s Office in Patna.

Congress Demands Apology, Resignation

The Congress also strongly condemned the incident, calling Kumar’s action “shameless” and “vile.”

“A female doctor had come to collect her appointment letter, and the Chief Minister pulled off her hijab. A man holding the highest office in Bihar indulging in such behaviour raises serious questions about women’s safety in the state. Nitish Kumar should resign immediately,” the party said in a post on X.