 Bharat Taxi App To Launch In Delhi On January 1, Offers Fair Fares & Higher Driver Earnings
Bharat Taxi App To Launch In Delhi On January 1, Offers Fair Fares & Higher Driver Earnings

Bharat Taxi app is expected to provide cab services at reasonable prices for passengers who have been raising concerns over steep fare increases on platforms such as Ola and Uber during peak hours. The government-backed platform aims to ensure a more transparent pricing structure, with a focus on stable fares.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
The Government of India–backed Bharat Taxi app will be launched in Delhi from January 1. The new ride-hailing platform is expected to serve as an alternative to existing cab service providers and offer relief to travellers from high surge pricing.

One key aspect that distinguishes the Bharat Taxi app from other ride-hailing platforms is its revenue model for drivers. Under this model, drivers are expected to receive more than 80% of the total fare, which is higher than what private cab aggregators currently offer. This is likely to significantly improve driver earnings, as many drivers presently pay high commissions to existing platforms.

The new platform is expected to disrupt the market share of established players, with over 56,000 drivers already registered ahead of its launch. This also indicates growing acceptance among drivers.

According to reports, users will be able to choose from auto-rickshaws, cars and bike services based on their requirements.

