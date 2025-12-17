Kerala Lottery Result: December 17, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-31 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-31 will be announced today, Wednesday, December 17 at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-31 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-31 for Wednesday, 17-12-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DG 280502 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: RUBY BABU

Agency No.: R 5936

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DA 280502 DB 280502

DC 280502 DD 280502

DE 280502 DF 280502

DH 280502 DJ 280502

DK 280502 DL 280502 DM 280502

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DA 366862 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: JOJU M

Agency No.: C 6442

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DM 555568 (THAMARASSERY)

Agent Name: BABU M K

Agency No.: D 4962

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0689 0960 1451 1711 3731 5108 5505 5697 6865 8030 8113 8605 8658 8876 8933 8962 9161 9693 9900

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0495 3317 4519 4564 4960 9272

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0301 0350 0517 1624 1897 2552 2993 4487 4651 4662 4903 5902 6024 6290 6307 6762 6836 7069 7206 8110 8165 8990 9233 9305 9569

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0337 0582 0680 1047 1127 1146 1272 1302 1362 1484 1935 2218 2261 2374 2395 2438 2485 2553 2555 2612 2648 2839 2890 2998 3044 3100 3134 3154 3510 3763 3799 4011 4170 4531 4734 4838 4981 5015 5292 5391 5440 5474 5489 5542 5743 5927 5964 6309 6392 6453 6477 6517 6559 6586 6677 6692 6840 6911 6938 6951 7021 7518 7691 7704 8444 8453 8847 9059 9151 9186 9363 9495 9528 9663 9723 9957

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0074 0081 0118 0344 0373 0393 0403 0404 0433 0452 0462 0557 0674 0699 0945 0974 1035 1183 1198 1290 1304 1384 1618 1664 1695 1782 2015 2101 2180 2351 2702 2714 2742 3205 3347 3351 3371 3435 3449 3516 3568 3603 3685 3699 3835 3896 3993 4151 4287 4424 4583 4696 4835 4854 4883 5073 5138 5241 5305 5508 5606 5754 5767 5786 5988 6128 6163 6283 6335 6525 6605 6682 6687 6706 6763 7218 7316 7339 7459 7487 7739 7797 7832 7991 7998 8033 8196 8208 8636 8883 8916 8997 9323 9623 9739 9752

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0501 4657 5613 8003 2807 8326 9834 4710 4778 1954 8138 5737 9279 4795 8558 8620 1729 0192 3113 7567 1724 9334 1294 7243 1640 0851 9335 0426 3986 3087 0824 9751 5094 5687 9358 1865 3306 4770 3759 4982 1279 4579 7699 8701 6466 9436 2531 4390 9844 8265 9837 5062 2126 6519 4432 7809 2325 5886 1448 9224 1653 8437 4125 5029 3188 6755 4348 4985 6218 2173 0690 5302

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-31: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share