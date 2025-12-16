 Royal Engagements To Renewable Energy Pacts: 10 Key Highlights From PM Modi’s Jordan Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldRoyal Engagements To Renewable Energy Pacts: 10 Key Highlights From PM Modi’s Jordan Visit

Royal Engagements To Renewable Energy Pacts: 10 Key Highlights From PM Modi’s Jordan Visit

PM Modi’s Jordan visit marked a significant step in bilateral ties, with multiple MoUs signed on renewable energy, water management, digital transformation and cultural exchange. Jordan signalled interest in Indian-led global initiatives, while leaders outlined an expanded vision covering trade, technology, education and people-to-people cooperation during high-level engagements in Amman.

AditiUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Royal Engagements To Renewable Energy Pacts: 10 Key Highlights From PM Modi’s Jordan Visit | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day official visit to Jordan marked a clear deepening of bilateral ties, with both countries signing multiple agreements and outlining an expanded vision for cooperation. The visit, which formed the first leg of the Prime Minister’s three-nation tour, focused on strategic, economic, cultural and people-to-people engagement between New Delhi and Amman.

1. Multiple MoUs Signed Across Key Sectors

India and Jordan signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy, water resources, digital transformation and cultural exchange, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

2. Renewable Energy Cooperation Takes Centre Stage

FPJ Shorts
Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
India’s Paint Industry To Hit $16.5 Billion By 2030 Despite Rising Competition
India’s Paint Industry To Hit $16.5 Billion By 2030 Despite Rising Competition
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 16, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 16, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
'That's Channel Creative': Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik Calls His Link-Up With Tanya Mittal 'Nonsensical Romance'
'That's Channel Creative': Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik Calls His Link-Up With Tanya Mittal 'Nonsensical Romance'

A key MoU focused on technical cooperation in new and renewable energy. PM Modi said the agreement reflected a shared commitment to clean growth, energy security and climate responsibility.

3. Water Resources Management Agreement

Both sides signed an MoU on water resources management and development, aimed at sharing best practices in conservation, efficiency and technology to address long-term water security.

4. Petra–Ellora Twinning Agreement

A twinning agreement between Petra in Jordan and Ellora in India was finalised to promote heritage conservation, academic exchanges and tourism cooperation.

5. Cultural Exchange Programme Renewed

India and Jordan renewed the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2025 to 2029, seeking to deepen people-to-people ties and cultural collaboration.

6. Digital Transformation Partnership

A Letter of Intent was signed on sharing India’s digital solutions implemented at population scale, supporting Jordan’s efforts in digital governance and transformation.

7. Jordan Signals Interest In Indian-Led Global Initiatives

Jordan expressed its intention to join the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuel Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

8. Support For India-Jordan Centre Of Excellence

India announced support for the India-Jordan Centre of Excellence at Al Hussein Technical University in Amman, including the training of 10 Master Trainers over three years.

9. Eight-Point Vision Shared With King Abdullah II

During talks at Al Husseiniya Palace, PM Modi shared an eight-point vision covering trade and economy, fertilisers and agriculture, information technology, healthcare, infrastructure, critical and strategic minerals, civil nuclear cooperation and people-to-people ties.

10. High-Level Engagements

The visit featured a banquet hosted by King Abdullah II, PM Modi’s address to the India-Jordan Business Forum, and a visit to the Jordan Museum accompanied by Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, highlighting the warmth of bilateral relations.

Following the Jordan leg, PM Modi will travel to Ethiopia for his first official visit to the African nation, before concluding the tour in Oman.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Royal Engagements To Renewable Energy Pacts: 10 Key Highlights From PM Modi’s Jordan Visit

Royal Engagements To Renewable Energy Pacts: 10 Key Highlights From PM Modi’s Jordan Visit

US Senate Passes Porcupine Act To Accelerate Defense Sales & Support To Taiwan

US Senate Passes Porcupine Act To Accelerate Defense Sales & Support To Taiwan

US Military Strikes 3 Boats In Pacific Ocean, Kills 8 In Operation Southern Spear

US Military Strikes 3 Boats In Pacific Ocean, Kills 8 In Operation Southern Spear

Vijay Diwas 2025: The 1971 Indo-Pak War That Reshaped A Subcontinent| Details Inside

Vijay Diwas 2025: The 1971 Indo-Pak War That Reshaped A Subcontinent| Details Inside

Australian Authorities Link Bondi Beach Shooting To Islamic State Influence

Australian Authorities Link Bondi Beach Shooting To Islamic State Influence