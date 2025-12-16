Royal Engagements To Renewable Energy Pacts: 10 Key Highlights From PM Modi’s Jordan Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day official visit to Jordan marked a clear deepening of bilateral ties, with both countries signing multiple agreements and outlining an expanded vision for cooperation. The visit, which formed the first leg of the Prime Minister’s three-nation tour, focused on strategic, economic, cultural and people-to-people engagement between New Delhi and Amman.
1. Multiple MoUs Signed Across Key Sectors
India and Jordan signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy, water resources, digital transformation and cultural exchange, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
2. Renewable Energy Cooperation Takes Centre Stage
A key MoU focused on technical cooperation in new and renewable energy. PM Modi said the agreement reflected a shared commitment to clean growth, energy security and climate responsibility.
3. Water Resources Management Agreement
Both sides signed an MoU on water resources management and development, aimed at sharing best practices in conservation, efficiency and technology to address long-term water security.
4. Petra–Ellora Twinning Agreement
A twinning agreement between Petra in Jordan and Ellora in India was finalised to promote heritage conservation, academic exchanges and tourism cooperation.
5. Cultural Exchange Programme Renewed
India and Jordan renewed the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2025 to 2029, seeking to deepen people-to-people ties and cultural collaboration.
6. Digital Transformation Partnership
A Letter of Intent was signed on sharing India’s digital solutions implemented at population scale, supporting Jordan’s efforts in digital governance and transformation.
7. Jordan Signals Interest In Indian-Led Global Initiatives
Jordan expressed its intention to join the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuel Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.
8. Support For India-Jordan Centre Of Excellence
India announced support for the India-Jordan Centre of Excellence at Al Hussein Technical University in Amman, including the training of 10 Master Trainers over three years.
9. Eight-Point Vision Shared With King Abdullah II
During talks at Al Husseiniya Palace, PM Modi shared an eight-point vision covering trade and economy, fertilisers and agriculture, information technology, healthcare, infrastructure, critical and strategic minerals, civil nuclear cooperation and people-to-people ties.
10. High-Level Engagements
The visit featured a banquet hosted by King Abdullah II, PM Modi’s address to the India-Jordan Business Forum, and a visit to the Jordan Museum accompanied by Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, highlighting the warmth of bilateral relations.
Following the Jordan leg, PM Modi will travel to Ethiopia for his first official visit to the African nation, before concluding the tour in Oman.