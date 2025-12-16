 Bondi Beach Shooting: One Suspect Travelled To Philippines On Indian Passport, Both Received 'Military Training'; Report
Bondi Beach Shooting: One Suspect Travelled To Philippines On Indian Passport, Both Received 'Military Training'; Report

One of the suspects in the Bondi Beach shooting travelled to the Philippines on an Indian passport and allegedly received military-style training, according to media reports. Investigators are probing possible links to extremist networks. The December 14 attack during a Hanukkah event killed 15 people and injured dozens.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
The father-son-duo Sajid and Naveed Akram | X

The two shooters behind the horrific Sydney Bondi Beach attack reportedly met extremist Islamic preachers and received military-style training during a trip to the Philippines, according to a BBC report. The report also revealed that one of the attackers travelled using an Indian passport.

Trip to Philippines Before Attack

The father-son duo 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram carried out the targeted terrorist attack on December 14 during the “Chanukah by the Sea” celebration organised by Chabad at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach.

Manila officials told the BBC that the duo travelled to the Philippines between November 1 and November 28. A spokesperson from the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration confirmed that Sajid Akram travelled from Australia to the Philippines last month using an Indian passport.

Questions Over Indian Passport, Pakistan Link

It still unclear that how Sajid Akram obtained an Indian passport, with security experts alleging that the father-son duo’s origins trace back to Pakistan.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs is yet to respond to the claims.

Report Flags Military Training, Jihadist Links

In a separate report, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said Sajid and Naveed Akram travelled to the Philippines in early November to receive “military-style training”. Investigators are probing whether the two were linked to an international jihadist network.

IS Flags, IEDs Recovered After Attack

Police recovered two homemade Islamic State (IS) flags and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from a vehicle registered in Naveed’s name near the beach shortly after the attack.

The Bondi Beach Shooting

The terror attack killed 15 civilians, including a 10-year-old girl, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman, and Boris and Sofia Gurman, who attempted to restrain one of the gunmen. Dozens more were injured, with reports varying between 29 and over 40 victims, including police officers. The victims’ ages ranged from 10 to 87.

While Sajid Akram was shot dead by police, Naveed Akram was critically injured during the security forces’ response.

Australian authorities have officially declared the incident a terrorist attack motivated by Islamic State ideology. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described it as a “targeted attack on Jewish Australians” driven by extremist beliefs.

