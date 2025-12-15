 Australia Shooting: Holocaust Survivor Among Victims Killed In Sydney's Bondi Beach Attack
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAustralia Shooting: Holocaust Survivor Among Victims Killed In Sydney's Bondi Beach Attack

Australia Shooting: Holocaust Survivor Among Victims Killed In Sydney's Bondi Beach Attack

A deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach claimed victims aged 10 to 87, including Holocaust survivors who had migrated to Australia from Ukraine. The attack unfolded during a busy summer evening and a Hanukkah celebration, leaving dozens injured and prompting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to push for tougher national gun laws.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
87-year-old Holocaust survivor Alexander Kleytman among the victim killed in Sydney Bondi Shooting | ANI Image, X/ @HavryshkoMarta

From a 10-year-old girl to an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor who later immigrated to Australia from Ukraine were the victims of the deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach spanned generations, underscoring the scale of the tragedy that has shaken the nation.

Holocaust survivor killed

According to a report by news organisation The Australian, Larisa Kleytman confirmed outside St Vincent’s Hospital that her husband, Alexander Kleytman, was among those killed. The couple were Holocaust survivors who later migrated to Australia in search of safety and stability.

Another report by The Kyiv Independent, citing records from Jewish Care Australia (2022–2023), revealed that Alexander Kleytman had endured “dreadful conditions in Siberia,” where he struggled to survive alongside his mother and younger brother.

FPJ Shorts
'I Could've Died...': When Nick Reiner Opened Up About His Long Battle With Drug Addiction, Entering Rehab For First Time At 15
'I Could've Died...': When Nick Reiner Opened Up About His Long Battle With Drug Addiction, Entering Rehab For First Time At 15
Karnataka: 27-Year-Old Mangaluru Man Arrested Upon Return For Posting Derogatory Content On Hinduism While Abroad
Karnataka: 27-Year-Old Mangaluru Man Arrested Upon Return For Posting Derogatory Content On Hinduism While Abroad
'A True Visionary Titan': Tributes Pour In After Death Of Rob Reiner & Wife Michele
'A True Visionary Titan': Tributes Pour In After Death Of Rob Reiner & Wife Michele
Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Event In Mumbai
Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Event In Mumbai

Children among victims

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the victims ranged in age from 10 to 87 years. At least 42 others were receiving treatment in hospitals on Monday morning, with several in critical condition.

The violence erupted around 6:45 pm on Sunday as thousands gathered at Bondi Beach to enjoy the summer evening. Among them were hundreds attending ‘Chanukah by the Sea’, an event marking the start of the eight-day Hanukkah festival. Police estimated that around 1,000 people were present at the Jewish celebration, held at a small park near the beachfront.

PM Albanese pushes for tougher gun laws

In response to the attack, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday proposed tougher national gun laws. He said the government would consider new restrictions, including limits on the number of firearms a licensed gun owner can possess.

“The government is prepared to take whatever action is necessary. That includes the need for tougher gun laws,” Albanese told reporters.

Australia is a home to 117,000 Jews, according to official figures. Incidents of anti-Semitism, vandalism, assaults threats and harassments has increased threefold after since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel launched a war on Hamas in Gaza in response, the government's Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism Jillian Segal reported in July.

Global Leaders React

Since the attack message from across global leaders flooded social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly condemned the ghastly terrorist attack. In a X post, Modi said Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed solidarity with Australia on social media following the attack.

"We express condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and wish a swift and full recovery to all those who were wounded," Zelensky wrote on X.

King Charles III said he and Queen Camilla were "appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack."

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on X he was horrified, and his "heart is with the Jewish community worldwide."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australia Shooting: Holocaust Survivor Among Victims Killed In Sydney's Bondi Beach Attack

Australia Shooting: Holocaust Survivor Among Victims Killed In Sydney's Bondi Beach Attack

Sydney Bondi Beach Attack: Fresh Video Shows 6 Minutes Of Horror, People Running For Life As...

Sydney Bondi Beach Attack: Fresh Video Shows 6 Minutes Of Horror, People Running For Life As...

Jose Antonio Kast Elected Chile's New President After Run-Off Victory

Jose Antonio Kast Elected Chile's New President After Run-Off Victory

Winter Magic In New York: Heavy Snowfall Turns Central Park Magical Wonderland; Stunning Visuals...

Winter Magic In New York: Heavy Snowfall Turns Central Park Magical Wonderland; Stunning Visuals...

'He's A Good Boy': Sydney Shooter's Mother Rejects Son's Role In Bondi Beach Terror Attack That...

'He's A Good Boy': Sydney Shooter's Mother Rejects Son's Role In Bondi Beach Terror Attack That...