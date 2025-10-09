West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Once Again Warns BJP Over SIR Exercise - VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: Amid meetings of Election Commission of India’s (ECI) West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday once again mentioned that in the name of SIR, the central government is trying to implement NRC in the state.

“There is one Mir Zaffar in Delhi and everything is happening at his instruction. The Assam government is sending us NRC notices. Who are they to interfere in other state’s affairs? An injured tiger is dangerous. They don’t know what they are doing. Election is not near and amid the natural calamity and in the name of a field survey, some EC officials are threatening our officers,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister recalling the history of Bengal said that even the British were afraid of Bengal.

“This is not any other state. This is Bengal. Due to nationalist movement in Bengal, the British had to shift the capital to Delhi. How is it possible for SIR to be conducted in two months? How will people provide documents? If anyone’s right is taken away, we will not be silent,” added Mamata.

Notably, according to sources, the West Bengal Chief Minister is visiting Darjeeling in North Bengal on coming Monday to see the flood situation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) former MP Nisith Pramanik claims that SIR will be done in West Bengal within next three months before the state goes for Assembly election next year.

“SIR exercise will start within next month. It will be completed in the next three months before the Assembly elections next year,” mentioned Pramanik.

Meanwhile, BJP central leader Bhupendra Yadav once again visits Kolkata to hold closed door meetings with state leadership.

According to sources, the party leaders discussed how to resist violence in places where the saffron camp is not strong.