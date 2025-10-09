 India–UK FTA To Boost MSMEs & Youth Jobs, Nine UK Universities Set To Open Campuses In India: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in doubling India–UK trade by 2030. The FTA is expected to benefit MSMEs and youth, while nine UK universities will soon open campuses in India.

Manoj Yadav | Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
Mumbai: During his keynote address at the India–UK CEO Forum in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is confident that India and the UK will double their bilateral trade before 2030, building on the current figure of USD 56 billion. Modi underlined the importance of the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in boosting economic growth, stating that it will be a major driver for MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and create job opportunities for India's youth.

The forum, held during UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first official visit to India, saw participation from over 125 CEOs, investors, educators, and cultural leaders from the UK. The strong turnout demonstrated growing confidence and excitement about India–UK business ties.

Nine UK Universities Coming to India

A major highlight of the bilateral talks was the announcement that nine UK universities will open campuses in India. PM Modi shared that the University of Southampton has already welcomed its first batch of students at its Gurugram campus, while other prestigious universities like Liverpool, York, Bristol, and Aberdeen are also moving ahead with their India plans.

In addition, universities like Coventry and Queen’s University Belfast will open campuses in GIFT City, Gujarat. These efforts mark a new phase in India–UK education cooperation, aimed at expanding quality education access and enhancing youth skills and mobility.

Deepening Economic and Youth Partnership

The talks between the two Prime Ministers focused heavily on trade, innovation, and opportunities for youth. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), once ratified, is expected to open doors for startups, clean energy partnerships, and technology collaboration. Modi’s vision of linking education and enterprise was reflected in the joint push for creating future-ready youth through both academic and business avenues.

With growing alignment on trade, defence, technology, and people-to-people ties, the India–UK relationship appears to be entering a transformative new phase.

