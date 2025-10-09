Did UK PM Keir Starmer Have Kebabs & Biryani At Khyber? More About The Iconic 68-YO Mumbai Restaurant

During his two-day visit to Mumbai, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took a break from diplomacy to indulge in a taste of India’s culinary heritage. The UK leader dined at the legendary Khyber Restaurant in the historic Kala Ghoda district, one of Mumbai’s most celebrated fine-dining landmarks known for its Mughlai and North-West Frontier cuisine.

A milestone visit for Mumbai’s dining scene

Khyber shared the news of Starmer’s visit on Instagram, calling it “a proud milestone for Mumbai’s dining legacy.” The restaurant, founded by Mr. Sudheer Bahl and now helmed by his son Mr. Ishaan Bahl, has long been a symbol of India’s rich hospitality and cultural heritage. Ishaan Bahl also expressed his excitement on social media, writing, “A privilege and honour to have UK Prime Minister @keirstarmer at @khyberrestaurant.in. The legacy lives on.”

Founded in 1958 by O.P. Bahl, Khyber has stood the test of time, passing through three generations of the Bahl family. Despite the devastating fire of 1985, the restaurant was beautifully rebuilt in 1988 with designer Parmeshwar Godrej, transforming it into the rustic, art-filled haven it is today.

A legendary culinary and cultural experience

Khyber is not just a restaurant, it’s a cultural institution. Its interiors blend Mughal-era design with contemporary warmth, featuring carved arches, antique lanterns, and distressed brick walls. The intimate ambiance transports diners to another era. The restaurant also houses the Husain Room, showcasing original works by celebrated artist M.F. Husain, including a self-portrait and classic Mughal-inspired pieces.

Food remains Khyber’s heartbeat. Guests travel from around the world for its signature dishes like Tandoori Raan, Spiced Chicken Broth, Chicken and Lamb Kebab Platters, Prawns Mughlai, Methi Malai Mutter, and its fragrant biryani. Impressively, over 80% of Khyber’s original menu has remained unchanged for decades, a testament to its authenticity and consistency.

A global favourite with star power

Khyber’s guest list reads like a who’s who of the global elite. Over the years, it has hosted Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Sir Richard Branson, Demi Moore, the Kuwait royal family, and the Prince of Luxembourg. Now, with Keir Starmer joining that roster, the restaurant adds yet another chapter to its storied legacy.