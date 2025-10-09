Indies Are The New Army Recruits By BSF: Mudhol & Rampur Hound Among Trained Heroes Guarding Borders

X

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Border Security Force (BSF) has made remarkable strides in promoting and deploying Indian breed dogs along India’s borders. The initiative reflects the BSF’s commitment to the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), extending even to canine forces.

ADG and Director of the BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Shamsher Singh, shared details of the initiative in an interview with ANI. “In Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister urged people to consider Indian breeds when adopting dogs. After that, BSF started this programme to train and breed Indian dogs,” Singh said. He added that, so far, 150 Indian breed dogs have been trained and deployed across India’s borders. In total, nearly 700 dogs currently serve in various operational roles, with 20 more under training at the BSF’s breeding centre.

The main Indian breeds being trained and deployed are the Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound. These native breeds are known for their agility, speed, and resilience in harsh conditions. “They are slim, quick, and handle tasks like jumping from heights better than other breeds,” Singh noted. Their adaptability to India’s diverse climates and terrain makes them particularly suited for border operations, where endurance and alertness are key.

One of the most inspiring success stories from this programme is that of Riya, a dog bred and trained by the BSF, who won the Best Tracker Dog award in 2024. She triumphed over several foreign-bred dogs in a national championship, earning the prestigious Best Dog title, a proud moment for Indian breeds and handlers alike.

PM Modi, in his 2020 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, had highlighted the crucial role of dogs in disaster management, rescue operations, and security missions. He emphasised that Indian breeds are not only capable but also cost-effective and well-suited to local environments. “Next time you think of keeping a dog, bring home an Indian breed. In a self-reliant India, no area should be left behind,” he urged.