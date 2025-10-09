Sri Guru Ram Das Parkash Purab: Interesting Facts About The Fourth Guru Of Sikhs

Guru Ram Das was the fourth of the ten Sikh gurus.

He was born into a family from Lahore. Guru Ram Das Ji's childhood name was Bhai Jetha Ji.

According to the Sikh calendar (Nanakshahi calendar), Guru Ram Das was born on 23 Assu.

After the death of his parents at a very young age (around 7 years old), he was brought up by his maternal grandmother.

Amritsar was originally known as Ramdaspur, which was founded by Guru Ram Das.

He also started the excavation of the holy lake in Amritsar, known as the "Amrit Sarovar" (Pool of Nectar). This is how the city got its name, Amritsar.

He enhanced the 'Manji Organisation' for fundraising and administrative tasks for the Sikh community, which was beneficial in bolstering the economic and spiritual base of Sikhism.

