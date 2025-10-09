Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar & Union Minister Chirag Paswan Hold Separate Meetings Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

Union Minister Chirag Paswan (L) and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (R) | File Image

Patna: Even as the assembly election process in Bihar will formally start with the issuance of notification for the first phase on Friday, Bihar chief minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar and union minister Chirag Paswan`s LJP (RV) are holding separate meetings to discuss the seat sharing deal for the polls.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened a meeting of senior JD (U) leaders at his official residence, 1, Anne Marg, to finalise the list of candidates. Meanwhile, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also called an emergency meeting of his party’s core team at the state office to discuss seat distribution and election preparedness. Although Chirag is not attending the meeting since he has left for New Delhi, LJP (RV) MP from Jamui, Arun Bharti, will participate in the deliberations for seat sharing.

Sources claimed that Chirag was demanding 36 seats while the BJP is willing to allot only 22 seats to his party. Before leaving for New Delhi, Chiarg said that the party’s election strategies would be discussed in the meeting and a final decision would be taken after the central parliamentary board meeting.

Meanwhile, JD (U) has reportedly taken a firm stand on retaining several constituencies currently held by its sitting MLAs. Chirag Paswan’s party reportedly wants to contest seats like Manhar, Matihani and Chakai, which are presently held by JD (U) legislators.

Amid seat-sharing talks, HAM leader BK Singh has already declared that he would file his nomination from the Morwa assembly constituency in Samastipur on October 13, claiming the backing of party national president Santosh Manjhi. Singh also made serious allegations against former JD (U) Vidyasagar Singh Nishad, accusing him of amassing disproportionate assets.