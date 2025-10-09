Haryana IPS Officer Accused Seniors Of Harassment In Suicide Note; Wife Appeals To CM, Says 'My Husband’s Service Deserves Dignity, Not Silence'

Haryana IPS Officer Death Case: Cop's Wife Appeals To CM, Says 'My Husband’s Service Deserves Dignity, Not Silence' | X

Chandigarh: Senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who shot himself dead at his home in Chandigarh on October 7, left behind an eight-page suicide note, alleging “continued caste-based discrimination, professional humiliation, and administrative persecution" by his senior officers. On Wednesday, Kumra's wife Amneet P Kumar (IAS), wrote a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

In the letter, Amneet alleged that no FIR has been filed against the officials mentioned in her husband's letter despite a formal complaint. Notably, Kumar's wife had filed the complaint with the Station House Officer, Police Station 11, Chandigarh, reported News18.

In the complaint, the IAS officer sought registration of an FIR under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In the letter to the Haryana CM, the IAS officer questioned the inaction against the people mentioned in Kumar's suicide letter. "The reason for no action being taken is that the powerful high-ranking officials of Haryana Police and Administration are accused in the case and they are influencing the Chandigarh Police," she wrote in the letter as quoted by India Today.

"These high-ranking, powerful officials will try to malign me and my family and may also attempt to implicate me departmentally or otherwise," she added.

Amneet said that her children demanded answers, and her husband's decades of service deserve dignity. "Justice should not merely be done, but seen to be done, even for families like ours, shattered by the cruelty of the powerful. My children deserve answers. My husband’s decades of public service deserve dignity, not silence," she wrote as quoted by the News18.

Amneet is a senior IAS officer. At the time of Kumar's death, she was on official duty in Japan. She tried calling her husband after receiving his will and the suicide note. However, her calls went unanswered.

The IAS officer also reportedly requested the Haryana CM to provide her police protection.