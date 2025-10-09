 Haryana IPS Officer Accused Seniors Of Harassment In Suicide Note; Wife Appeals To CM, Says 'My Husband’s Service Deserves Dignity, Not Silence'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana IPS Officer Accused Seniors Of Harassment In Suicide Note; Wife Appeals To CM, Says 'My Husband’s Service Deserves Dignity, Not Silence'

Haryana IPS Officer Accused Seniors Of Harassment In Suicide Note; Wife Appeals To CM, Says 'My Husband’s Service Deserves Dignity, Not Silence'

Wife of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died by suicide in Chandigarh on October 7, demanded justice for her husband. In a letter written to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Amneet said that despite a formal complaint no FIR has been filed in the matter.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Haryana IPS Officer Death Case: Cop's Wife Appeals To CM, Says 'My Husband’s Service Deserves Dignity, Not Silence' | X

Chandigarh: Senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who shot himself dead at his home in Chandigarh on October 7, left behind an eight-page suicide note, alleging “continued caste-based discrimination, professional humiliation, and administrative persecution" by his senior officers. On Wednesday, Kumra's wife Amneet P Kumar (IAS), wrote a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

In the letter, Amneet alleged that no FIR has been filed against the officials mentioned in her husband's letter despite a formal complaint. Notably, Kumar's wife had filed the complaint with the Station House Officer, Police Station 11, Chandigarh, reported News18.

In the complaint, the IAS officer sought registration of an FIR under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In the letter to the Haryana CM, the IAS officer questioned the inaction against the people mentioned in Kumar's suicide letter. "The reason for no action being taken is that the powerful high-ranking officials of Haryana Police and Administration are accused in the case and they are influencing the Chandigarh Police," she wrote in the letter as quoted by India Today.

FPJ Shorts
Neha Dhupia Shares Anti-Inflammatory Concoction Recipe: Says,'Helped Me With Better Skin, Gut Health & Energy'
Neha Dhupia Shares Anti-Inflammatory Concoction Recipe: Says,'Helped Me With Better Skin, Gut Health & Energy'
Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared For Generalist And Specialist Posts; Mains Exam On October 29
NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared For Generalist And Specialist Posts; Mains Exam On October 29
Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building
Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building
Read Also
Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Dies By Suicide In Chandigarh; Police Launch Probe
article-image

"These high-ranking, powerful officials will try to malign me and my family and may also attempt to implicate me departmentally or otherwise," she added.

Amneet said that her children demanded answers, and her husband's decades of service deserve dignity. "Justice should not merely be done, but seen to be done, even for families like ours, shattered by the cruelty of the powerful. My children deserve answers. My husband’s decades of public service deserve dignity, not silence," she wrote as quoted by the News18.

Amneet is a senior IAS officer. At the time of Kumar's death, she was on official duty in Japan. She tried calling her husband after receiving his will and the suicide note. However, her calls went unanswered.

The IAS officer also reportedly requested the Haryana CM to provide her police protection.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video Shows Indian Railway Constable Simulating Phone Theft To Warn Passengers; Netizens...

Viral Video Shows Indian Railway Constable Simulating Phone Theft To Warn Passengers; Netizens...

Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building

Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building

Karnataka Govt Plans Landmark Law Granting One-Day Paid Menstrual Leave Every Month To Women...

Karnataka Govt Plans Landmark Law Granting One-Day Paid Menstrual Leave Every Month To Women...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...