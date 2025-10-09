VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspires Young Athletes At Closing Ceremony Of 36th Vidya Bharati Eastern UP Regional Sports Festival

CM Yogi Adityanath felicitates young athletes at the closing ceremony of the 36th Vidya Bharati Eastern UP Regional Sports Festival in Jhansi | X - @myogiadityanath

Jhansi, October 9: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reinforced his commitment to elevating sports in Jhansi and inspired young athletes with his presence at the closing ceremony of the 36th Regional Sports Festival of Vidya Bharati Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Honouring outstanding performers, he highlighted that the state government’s sports policy is not only strengthening infrastructure, but also empowering youth to shine on the national stage.

Rising Stars Recognised by the Chief Minister

Rudrika Singh, a promising student from Tara Devi Inter College, was honored for winning a medal at this year's Khelo India. Expressing gratitude to the CM, she stated: “The Chief Minister has fostered a highly positive sports environment. I will work harder to play for the country and bring glory to my state.”

Sandhya Rajput, a sprinter from Maharaja Agrasen Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, shared her achievements, including first-place finishes in the 1500m and 3000m races and a second-place in last year’s SDFI Under-14 competition. She said, “I am thrilled to be honored by CM Yogi. I aim to win medals for the country in the future.”

International Medalists Celebrate Recognition

Sheelu Yadav, a former player from Saraswati Vidya Mandir, who has made waves internationally, said, "I won a medal in South Korea. I am an international medalist. I study at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Jhansi." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored me here today. I am thrilled and eager to win more medals for the country.

Also Watch:

Pallavi Singh, the overall championship winner from Kashi Province, said, "This honor has boosted my confidence. I thank the Chief Minister." She added that CM Yogi has strengthened the sports infrastructure in the state. He not only distributes medals but also strengthens the spirits of the youth.