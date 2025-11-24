Shocking Suicide Caught On Camera: Youth Charred To Death Due To Electrocution After He Grabs Transformer In UP's Baghpat

UP: A shocking CCTV footage from Gandhi Road in Baghpat district’s Baraut town has gone viral, capturing the horrifying moment an 18-year-old boy died by electrocution after grabbing live transformer wires. The 1-minute 16-second video shows the boy climbing onto a transformer platform and immediately going up in flames the moment he touches the high-voltage cables, triggering a loud explosion. The disturbing visuals show his body engulfed in fire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Tarun Saini (18), son of Ramgopal Saini. CCTV clip reveal that Tarun was seen walking while looking at something on his mobile phone. Moments later, he put the phone in his pocket, climbed onto the transformer structure and held the live wires without hesitation. The instant he made contact, flames burst out from the wires and his body, leading to his death on the spot. His charred body remained hanging from the transformer for several minutes.

Family members, police and electricity department personnel rushed to the scene after being informed. Power supply to the area was cut before the body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

Tarun’s family told police they had no idea why he took such an extreme step. Police said an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the suicide.