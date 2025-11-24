 Shocking Suicide Caught On Camera: Youth Charred To Death Due To Electrocution After He Grabs Transformer In UP's Baghpat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShocking Suicide Caught On Camera: Youth Charred To Death Due To Electrocution After He Grabs Transformer In UP's Baghpat

Shocking Suicide Caught On Camera: Youth Charred To Death Due To Electrocution After He Grabs Transformer In UP's Baghpat

Family members, police and electricity department personnel rushed to the scene after being informed. Power supply to the area was cut before the body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image

UP: A shocking CCTV footage from Gandhi Road in Baghpat district’s Baraut town has gone viral, capturing the horrifying moment an 18-year-old boy died by electrocution after grabbing live transformer wires. The 1-minute 16-second video shows the boy climbing onto a transformer platform and immediately going up in flames the moment he touches the high-voltage cables, triggering a loud explosion. The disturbing visuals show his body engulfed in fire.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Tarun Saini (18), son of Ramgopal Saini. CCTV clip reveal that Tarun was seen walking while looking at something on his mobile phone. Moments later, he put the phone in his pocket, climbed onto the transformer structure and held the live wires without hesitation. The instant he made contact, flames burst out from the wires and his body, leading to his death on the spot. His charred body remained hanging from the transformer for several minutes.

Read Also
Sonam Bajwa Heartbroken After VIDEO Shows Dog Tied And Electrocuted To Death In Jaipur; Caretaker...
article-image

Family members, police and electricity department personnel rushed to the scene after being informed. Power supply to the area was cut before the body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

Tarun’s family told police they had no idea why he took such an extreme step. Police said an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the suicide.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Man Arrested In Mumbai For Allegedly Exploiting Colleague On False Promise Of Marriage
Kolkata Man Arrested In Mumbai For Allegedly Exploiting Colleague On False Promise Of Marriage
WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Delhi Capitals Should Target Ft. Phoebe Litchfield
WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Delhi Capitals Should Target Ft. Phoebe Litchfield
‘Irreparable Loss For Indian Art World’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Superstar Dharmendra
‘Irreparable Loss For Indian Art World’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Superstar Dharmendra
'Can Feel Pollution Entering My Body': NRI Reacts After Re-visiting Delhi, Urges People To 'Leave' City
'Can Feel Pollution Entering My Body': NRI Reacts After Re-visiting Delhi, Urges People To 'Leave' City
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Man Arrested In Mumbai For Allegedly Exploiting Colleague On False Promise Of Marriage

Kolkata Man Arrested In Mumbai For Allegedly Exploiting Colleague On False Promise Of Marriage

‘Irreparable Loss For Indian Art World’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Superstar...

‘Irreparable Loss For Indian Art World’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Superstar...

BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect...

BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect...

Shocking Suicide Caught On Camera: Youth Charred To Death Due To Electrocution After He Grabs...

Shocking Suicide Caught On Camera: Youth Charred To Death Due To Electrocution After He Grabs...

Meerut Blue Drum Case: Murder Accused Muskan Rastogi Delivers Baby Amid Tight Security At Hospital

Meerut Blue Drum Case: Murder Accused Muskan Rastogi Delivers Baby Amid Tight Security At Hospital