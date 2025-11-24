Punjab Horror: Man Strangles Teenage Girl To Death After Failed Rape Attempt In Jalandhar; Accused Thrashed By Angry Crowd

A 13-year-old girl was brutally murdered by her 48-year-old neighbour, Rimpy Singh alias Happy, after a failed rape attempt in Jalandhar's urban area. The girl's funeral took place amid heavy crowds seething with anger over the crime. Her brother and uncle performed the last rites by lighting the pyre, while mourners expressed fury at the heinous act.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Before cremation, the grieving mother adorned her daughter's body with bangles, applied henna to her hands, and placed bridal attire beside it. Sobbing, she lamented, "I had dreamed of her wedding; I won't let her go without fulfilling them."

The tragedy unfolded on Sunday evening around 4:00 pm when the girl, dressed in black, left home to visit her friend next door. CCTV footage captured her entering the accused's house at around 4:05 pm, after adjusting her shoes near a parked car. With the friend's mother and daughter away in Ludhiana, the accused allegedly grabbed her, attempted rape, and strangled her with a wire when she resisted. He then hid her body in the bathroom.

When she didn't return by 4:30 pm, her family began searching, inquiring with neighbors. By 6:00-6:30 pm, the neighbourhood was alerted. Police were called, and ASI Mangtaram initially inspected the house, claiming nothing suspicious. However, locals forced entry around 8:00 pm and discovered the body.

Enraged crowds assaulted the accused, pelting stones at his home and attempting to burn him alive. Chants of "Pour oil and set him on fire" echoed as they clashed with police, even climbing vehicles and protesting against the Punjab government. Senior officials, including DSP and SDM, arrived by 11:00 pm to disperse the mob and rescue the severely injured accused, who was hospitalised.

Police arrested Rimpy under murder charges and the POCSO Act. ACP Gagandeep Singh Ghumman confirmed ASI Mangtaram's suspension for negligent inspection, noting that proper checks could have saved time. Locals accused police of laxity, with one resident, Upasna, recalling the initial commotion.