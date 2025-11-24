 Delhi Under GRAP Stage 3: WFH For 50% Of Employees, Others To Work From Office As Air Quality Worsens
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Under GRAP Stage 3: WFH For 50% Of Employees, Others To Work From Office As Air Quality Worsens

Delhi Under GRAP Stage 3: WFH For 50% Of Employees, Others To Work From Office As Air Quality Worsens

The direction was issued by the Environment Department under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to all Delhi government offices and private establishments operating in the national capital.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Under GRAP Stage 3: WFH For 50% Of Employees, Others To Work From Office As Air Quality Worsens | ANI

New Delhi: All Delhi government offices and private establishments in the city will function with 50 per cent staff strength and the rest will work from home as per stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of high air pollution levels, according to an order issued on Monday.

The direction was issued by the Environment Department under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to all Delhi government offices and private establishments operating in the national capital.

All administrative secretaries and heads of departments will attend office regularly, with not more than 50 per cent of staff strength physically present in the office. The remaining will work from home, it said.

Read Also
Who Is Ravjot Kaur? Activist From Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch At Delhi Air Pollution Protest;...
article-image

All private offices functioning within Delhi will operate with not more than 50 per cent staff physically attending the workplace. The remaining staff will "mandatorily" work from home, it added.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Miya Bhai! Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Cheeky Prank On Spidercam During IND Vs SA, 2nd Test; Video
Miya Bhai! Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Cheeky Prank On Spidercam During IND Vs SA, 2nd Test; Video
Dharmendra Death: Ikkis' Crew Member Reveals Fans Kissed Veteran Actor's Chair, Applied Mud From His Footprints On Forehead
Dharmendra Death: Ikkis' Crew Member Reveals Fans Kissed Veteran Actor's Chair, Applied Mud From His Footprints On Forehead

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Under GRAP Stage 3: WFH For 50% Of Employees, Others To Work From Office As Air Quality...

Delhi Under GRAP Stage 3: WFH For 50% Of Employees, Others To Work From Office As Air Quality...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

UP Intensifies Hunt For Illegal Bangladeshi And Rohingya Settlers As Verification Drive Expands...

UP Intensifies Hunt For Illegal Bangladeshi And Rohingya Settlers As Verification Drive Expands...

Rajasthan Congress Alleges Mass Deletion Of Party Supporters' Names From Voter List

Rajasthan Congress Alleges Mass Deletion Of Party Supporters' Names From Voter List