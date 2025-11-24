 Who Is Ravjot Kaur? Activist From Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch At Delhi Air Pollution Protest; Madvi Hidma Posters Surface
Ravjot Kaur, activist from Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch, was at a Delhi air pollution protest where posters supporting Maoist commander Madvi Hidma surfaced. Students and activists demanded long-term solutions to worsening pollution. Police are reviewing footage and investigating participants for raising controversial slogans and displaying the Maoist posters during the demonstration.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
Ravjot Kaur, activist from Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch, at the Delhi air pollution protest where Maoist Madvi Hidma posters surfaced. | Image: X

Ravjot Kaur, a computer science engineering graduate from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (2020–2024), is an activist from the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM). Known for attending numerous protests, she came under the spotlight during a Delhi air pollution protest at India Gate on Sunday, which escalated into clashes with police.

Protest Turns Chaotic at India Gate

The demonstration, meant to raise awareness about Delhi’s worsening air pollution, drew students and environmental activists to the C-Hexagon area. Protesters criticised government measures as “cosmetic” and demanded long-term solutions.

Chilli Spray Used on Police Personnel

During the protest, several demonstrators, including Ravjot Kaur, allegedly carried chilli spray and targeted police officers who were attempting to clear the area for ambulances. Four police personnel sustained eye and facial injuries and were admitted to RML Hospital, as per the PTI report.

Over 15 Arrested After Clashes

According to the media reports, police arrested more than 15 demonstrators, registering an FIR for obstructing government work, attacking officers, and violating protest regulations. Officers claimed protesters also broke barricades and blocked roads, significantly affecting traffic around India Gate.

Slogans and Posters Add to Controversy

Some protesters raised slogans and posters praising slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, linking environmental activism with radical political messaging. Delhi Police said they are reviewing video footage to identify individuals involved in promoting Maoist ideology.

Severe Pollution Context

The protest occurred amid a toxic smog covering Delhi, with AQI levels hitting 396 citywide and locations like Ghazipur and Anand Vihar recording readings above 430 (‘Severe’).

On Monday, the national capital’s air quality worsened, with the AQI reaching 397, hovering close to the ‘severe’ category. Out of 39 monitoring stations across Delhi, 20 recorded pollution levels classified as severe, highlighting the persistent smog and deteriorating air conditions in the city.

Political Reactions

Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra praised police action, describing it as “a befitting response to such an ideology,” while calling attention to the posters and slogans seen during the protest.

