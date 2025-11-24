 On Camera: Pitbull Bites Off 6-Year-Old Boy's Ear In Delhi's Premnagar; Pet Owner Arrested
On Camera: Pitbull Bites Off 6-Year-Old Boy's Ear In Delhi's Premnagar; Pet Owner Arrested

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
article-image

A six-year-old boy was brutally mauled by a pet pitbull in Delhi’s Prem Nagar-3, leaving him severely injured and triggering panic in the neighbourhood. The horrifying attack took place around 3:30 pm on Sunday in Vinay Enclave, where the child, Devansh, was playing in the lane near his home.

According to report, Devansh moved forward to retrieve a ball when the pitbull suddenly charged out of its owner’s house and pounced on him. The dog bit and dragged the child for nearly 20 seconds. CCTV footage shows a woman and a man trying to free the boy, but the ferocious pitbull refused to let go, continuing to attack him.

During the assault, the child’s right ear was torn off and he suffered multiple deep wounds to his head. Devansh was first taken to Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Residents said the same pitbull had previously attacked two children and two animals in the area.

Notably, the pitbull was brought home about 18 months ago by Rajesh’s son, Sachin, who is currently in jail in an attempted murder case. Nearly 20 hours after the incident, an MCD team arrived and took the dog into custody.

