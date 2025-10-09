VIDEO: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Offers Prayers At Shri Ram Darbar, Performs Rudrabhishek At Kuber Tila In Ayodhya

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers prayers at Shri Ram Darbar and participates in Rudrabhishek at Kuber Tila in Ayodhya | X - @nsitharamanoffc

Ayodhya, October 9: Thursday marked an auspicious day in Ayodhya, the divine city of Lord Shri Ram, as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accompanied by her family, offered prayers at Shri Ram Darbar, performed the aarti of Lord Ram Lalla, and took part in the Rudrabhishek of Lord Mahadev at Kuber Tila.

Guided Tour and Insights into Temple Construction

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, guided the Finance Minister through the temple complex and shared detailed insights about the ongoing construction and its significance. Overwhelmed by the temple’s divine grandeur, Nirmala Sitharaman expressed deep reverence and pride upon witnessing its magnificent structure.

Watch Live: Smt @nsitharaman's address at a programme after unveiling the statues of Sri Purandara dasa, Sri Arunachala Kavirayar and Sri Tyagaraja at Brihaspati Kund in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/uSi6uLKyPm — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) October 8, 2025

Spiritual Aarti and Devotional Atmosphere

During the aarti, the entire court of Shri Ram Lalla resonated with devotion. A gentle breeze from the Saryu River and the melodious chanting of hymns filled the atmosphere with divine energy. After lighting the ceremonial lamp, the Finance Minister joined the devotees in chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” adding to the spiritual fervor of the moment.

Smt @nsitharaman offers prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/Iw9qGh2SiO — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) October 9, 2025

Welcoming and Discussions with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust extended a floral welcome to the Finance Minister. Discussions were also held on the temple’s security measures, darshan arrangements, and future development plans.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Agriculture Minister and Ayodhya District In-charge Minister Surya Pratap Shahi were also present on the occasion.

Ayodhya: A Living Embodiment of Faith and Heritage

Ayodhya today stands not merely as a city, but as a living embodiment of India’s eternal faith, culture, and civilization. Since the completion of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the number of devotees from across India and the world has continued to grow. Each visitor experiences a sacred confluence of the timeless heritage of the Ramayana era and the splendor of modern India.