UP CM Yogi Adityanath & Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveil Statues Of 3 South Indian Saints At Brihaspati Kund On Ram Temple Premises

Ayodhya: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday unveiled grand statues of three revered South Indian saints—Shri Tyagaraja Swamigal, Shri Purandara Dasa, and Shri Arunachala Kavi—at the sacred Brihaspati Kund in Ayodhya, in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The event resonated with devotion and embodied Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’

On the occasion, CM Yogi announced that the four major gates of the Ram Temple will be named after India’s great spiritual masters: the southern gate after Jagadguru Shankaracharya, the southeast gate (Gate No. 3) after Jagadguru Madhvacharya, the northern gate after Jagadguru Ramanujacharya, and the entrance from Sugriv Kila Marg after Jagadguru Ramanandacharya.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that this occasion is not only a symbol of the cultural unity between north and south India but also a historic step toward national unity and harmony under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi. He noted that these three revered saints dedicated their entire lives between the 15th and 18th centuries to the devotion of Shri Ram, and it is a matter of pride for all of India that their statues are now placed at the feet of their beloved Lord Ram.

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that this site is the sacred pond of Devguru Brihaspati, and millions of devotees who visit each year will now also have the opportunity to pay homage to these saints. He said that Tyagaraja Mahaswami is known as one of the trinity of Carnatic music, who devotedly worshipped Lord Shri Ram through thousands of devotional songs composed in the Telugu language.

The Chief Minister further said that Shri Purandara Dasa Mahaswami, regarded as the father of Carnatic music from 1434 to 1564, renounced his life as a merchant to become a leading saint of the Haridasa tradition. He composed more than 450,000 devotional songs in Kannada. Shri Arunachala Kavi Mahaswami, through his Tamil poetry work “Ramanatakam,” also spread the ideals of Lord Shri Ram.

CM Yogi shared that the statue of Jagadguru Ramanujacharya and the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk have already been established in Ayodhya. This new program further strengthens the cultural connection between north and south India. He recalled that during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, a large number of devotees from South India had come to Ayodhya, chanting the slogan 'Ram Lalla, Hum Aayenge, Mandir Wahi Banayenge'.

CM Yogi also said that Prime Minister Modi has built a cultural bridge between Kashi and Tamil Nadu through the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam', adding that uniting the rich heritages of Sanskrit and Tamil languages is akin to weaving together the very soul of India.

Commending Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Yogi said that she implemented the 'Next Generation GST Reform', across the nation on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, providing relief to 140 crore citizens, which has brought new vigor and strength to the economy.

On this occasion, State Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Jaiveer Singh, Chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, District Panchayat Chairperson Roli Singh, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLAs Ved Prakash Gupta, Dr. Amit Singh Chauhan, Chandra Bhanu Paswan, Ramchandra Yadav, Abhay Singh, and other distinguished guests were present. In addition, a large number of devotees from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh also attended the even