 New Era Of Technical Education Unfolds In Muzaffarnagar Under CM Yogi's Leadership
New Era Of Technical Education Unfolds In Muzaffarnagar Under CM Yogi's Leadership

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal, led the Bhumi Pujan and foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) in Muzaffarnagar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Muzaffarnagar witnessed a historic moment in technical education and skill development on Wednesday under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The groundbreaking and foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) was held in the district, marking a major step toward strengthening employment-oriented education and fostering self-reliance among the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal, led the Bhumi Pujan and foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) in Muzaffarnagar. The event, held at Sharden School on Meerut Road, was marked by the chanting of the Gayatri Mantra, creating a spiritual and uplifting atmosphere. A tree plantation drive led by the Minister and other dignitaries followed the ceremony, underscoring the government’s commitment to environmental protection.

During the event, experts from Tata Technologies Limited, Pune, presented detailed insights into the CIIIT project. They explained that the upcoming institute will provide advanced training to young people in emerging fields, including automotive engineering, electric vehicles, drone technology, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

To be constructed at a cost of Rs 226.52 crore, the institute will be established on 10,000 square meters of land near the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Muzaffarnagar. The land has been provided free of cost under the supervision of the District Magistrate, with the construction targeted for completion by February 2026.

Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal emphasised that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision extends beyond merely awarding degrees; it focuses on empowering youth both technically and economically through job-oriented education. He added that the CIIIT will soon emerge as Uttar Pradesh’s largest hub for technical education and employment generation.

On this occasion, the Minister of State, along with senior officials, including the Principal Secretary, Divisional Commissioner, and Director, presented certificates to top-performing trainees from 21 ITI institutes across the state, appreciating their dedication and wishing them success in their future endeavours.

The ceremony was graced by several eminent dignitaries, including Principal Secretary Dr. Hariom (IAS), Divisional Commissioner Atal Kumar Rai (IAS), Director Abhishek Singh (IAS), District Magistrate Umesh Mishra (IAS), Chief Development Officer Kandarkar Kamal Kishore Deshbhushan (IAS), and representatives from Tata Technologies Limited, Pune, Yatendra Kumar and Rajnikant Upadhyay.

