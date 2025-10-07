 India Inc Gears Up For 9% Salary Hike In 2026, Here's What Aon’s New Study Says About Salary Growth & Job Trends
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia Inc Gears Up For 9% Salary Hike In 2026, Here's What Aon’s New Study Says About Salary Growth & Job Trends

India Inc Gears Up For 9% Salary Hike In 2026, Here's What Aon’s New Study Says About Salary Growth & Job Trends

Aon predicts a 9 percent salary hike in India for 2026, led by sectors like real estate and NBFCs. Falling attrition and tax reforms are helping companies build stronger, more stable teams.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Salary Hikes May Be Bigger Than Expected In 2026 . | Image by Grok |

Mumbai: According to a new report by Aon, salaries in India are expected to grow by 9 percent in 2026. This is slightly higher than the 8.9 percent increase seen in 2025. Even though the global economy is facing tough times, India’s economy is staying strong. Experts say this is because of good domestic demand, government policies, and high levels of investment.

Which Industries Will Give Bigger Hikes?

The Aon survey says that some sectors will offer bigger salary hikes than others. Real estate, infrastructure, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are likely to give the highest increases in 2026. Other sectors like automobile manufacturing, engineering services, life sciences, and retail will also offer good hikes as they continue to invest in skilled workers and new projects.

Read Also
Will Your Salary Account Get A Festive Surprise Soon? Big Hike In DA Likely Just Before Diwali For...
article-image

Roopank Chaudhary from Aon said that businesses are planning salary increases in a smart way to ensure steady growth and keep their workforce happy, even when the global economy is not doing well.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
2 Years Of Genocide: How Israel Pushed Gaza Into Famine
2 Years Of Genocide: How Israel Pushed Gaza Into Famine
'Mumbai Airport's T1 To Be Demolished Only After Operations At NMIA T2 Operations Begins', Says Adani CEO Arun Bansal
'Mumbai Airport's T1 To Be Demolished Only After Operations At NMIA T2 Operations Begins', Says Adani CEO Arun Bansal
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-488 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-488 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!

Job Changes Are Slowing Down

The report also shows that fewer people are switching jobs now. The overall attrition rate — or the number of people leaving jobs — dropped to 17.1 percent in 2025, down from 17.7 percent in 2024 and 18.7 percent in 2023. This means employees are staying longer with their companies. Aon believes this gives businesses a great chance to focus on training and upskilling workers to build a stronger team for the future.

Read Also
Good News! Indian IT Firm Cognizant To Roll Out Salary Hikes For 80% Of Eligible Staff From November...
article-image

Tax Reforms Are Helping Businesses

According to Aon’s experts, recent tax reforms in India are making it easier for companies to operate. Lower tax rates and simpler compliance rules are especially helping industries like consumer goods and automotive. Companies that change their salary and benefits plans to match this new business environment will have an easier time hiring the best talent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Gains 136 Points To Close At 81,926, Nifty Ends Above 25,100 As Banks & Realty Stocks Drive...

Sensex Gains 136 Points To Close At 81,926, Nifty Ends Above 25,100 As Banks & Realty Stocks Drive...

India Inc Gears Up For 9% Salary Hike In 2026, Here's What Aon’s New Study Says About Salary...

India Inc Gears Up For 9% Salary Hike In 2026, Here's What Aon’s New Study Says About Salary...

PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?

PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?

WeWork India Faces Muted Investor Response For ₹3,000-Crore IPO, Amid Concerns Raised By Advisory...

WeWork India Faces Muted Investor Response For ₹3,000-Crore IPO, Amid Concerns Raised By Advisory...

Last Chance To Invest In Jio-BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, Just ₹500 Needed To Start Your Journey

Last Chance To Invest In Jio-BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, Just ₹500 Needed To Start Your Journey