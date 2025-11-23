 November 30 Deadline Nears For Key Financial & Pension Tasks, Delay Could Trigger Compliance Hassles
With November 30 approaching, pensioners, central government employees, and taxpayers face key deadlines—from UPS opt-in and Digital Life Certificate submission to TDS filings and transfer pricing-related ITR deadlines. Timely compliance is essential to avoid disruptions in pension disbursal, financial penalties, and reporting delays.

Updated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
With November 30 approaching, pensioners, central government employees, and taxpayers face key deadlines | Image by Grok |

New Delhi: November’s almost over, and the clock’s ticking for a bunch of important deadlines if you’re a central government employee, pensioner, or taxpayer. One big one: the Finance Ministry has pushed the deadline to opt into the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) all the way to November 30, 2025. That gives employees a lot more time to switch from the old National Pension System (NPS) into the UPS, which is supposed to be more structured. Here’s how it works: you put in 10 percent of your basic pay and dearness allowance, and the government chips in 18.5 percent.

It’s a big shift from the old pension scheme, which just gave you half your last drawn basic pay—no contributions needed. Even though there’s an extension, don’t sit on it. Choosing the right pension plan really shapes your financial future.

Don’t Forget the Life Certificate

Pensioners, you’re up next—time’s running out to submit your annual Digital Life Certificate (DLC). You need this to keep your pension coming in without any hiccups. The window is November 1 to 30, but if you’re 80 or older, you could get it done starting in October. India Post Payments Bank is still doing Doorstep Digital Life Certificate services, so you don’t even have to leave your house—just use Aadhaar-based biometrics.

Otherwise, you can head to a Jeevan Pramaan Centre at a bank, Common Service Centre, government office, or use the mobile or desktop app. Going digital’s made things way faster and easier, especially for older pensioners.

Tax Deadlines Piling Up on November 30

And for taxpayers? November 30, 2025, is a bit of a pile-up. You need to file those challan-cum-statements for tax deducted at source (TDS) under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S for October. That’s also the last day to file your income tax return for Assessment Year 2025–26—if you’re one of the folks who has to submit a transfer pricing report under Section 92E (think cross-border or certain domestic transactions). Plus, if you’re a part of a multinational group, Form 3CEAA for the 2024–25 accounting year is due. So for big companies with global ties, it’s a busy compliance day.

