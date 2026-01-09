India Still Keen On US Trade Deal, MEA Rejects Commerce Secretary Lutnick’s Remarks | VIDEO

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses media after rejecting US Commerce Secretary Lutnick’s remarks on India-US trade talks | PTI

New Delhi, Jan 9: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday rejected US Commerce Secretary Lutnick’s comments that the India–US trade negotiations have stalled because Prime Minister Narendra Modi “didn’t call” President Donald Trump.

“The characterisation of these discussions in the reported remarks is not accurate,” MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.

“India remains interested in a mutually beneficial trade deal between two complementary economies and looks forward to concluding it,” he added.

VIDEO | Delhi: Responding to a media query about recent remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) says, “We have seen the remarks. India and the US were committed to negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US as far… pic.twitter.com/GDAtKLwNUP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2026

US Commerce Secretary’s remarks

Lutnick said on Thursday that the trade deal failed after Trump did not receive a call from PM Modi on the issue, adding that Washington moved ahead with other agreements instead.

Negotiations ongoing since last year

Jaiswal said, “We have seen the remarks. India and the United States were committed to negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US as far back as 13 February last year. Since then, the two sides have held multiple rounds of negotiations to reach a balanced, mutually beneficial trade agreement.”

He further stated that on several occasions, the two countries have been close to a deal.

Modi-Trump calls highlighted

“Incidentally, the Prime Minister and President Trump have also spoken on the phone on eight occasions in 2025, covering various aspects of our wide-ranging partnership,” Jaiswal added.

Lutnick cites other trade deals

The US Commerce Secretary claimed he asked Prime Minister Modi to call the President to close the deal. However, he said India was “uncomfortable doing it, so Mr Modi didn’t call”.

Lutnick further stated that the U.S. clinched trade deals with Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, but had expected the trade deal with India to be done before them.

Also Watch:

“We did Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and we announced a whole bunch of deals. So we did this whole bunch of deals because we negotiated them and assumed India was going to be done before them. I have negotiated them at a higher rate. So now the problem is that the deals came out at a higher rate. And then India calls back and says, ‘Oh, okay, we are ready’. I said, ‘Ready for what?’”

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)