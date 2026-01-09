Silver Rebounds Nearly 3 Per Cent To ₹2.5 Lakh Per Kg; Gold Rises On Global Risk Concerns

Silver and gold prices surge in the domestic market as investors seek safe-haven assets amid rising global uncertainty | Canva (Representative Image)

New Delhi, Jan 9: Silver rebounded by Rs 6,500 to Rs 2,50,000 per kg in the national capital on Friday, while gold advanced to Rs 1,41,700 per 10 grams on renewed demand for the safe-haven asset amid global uncertainty, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

In the previous session, the white metal had tanked by Rs 12,500, or nearly 5 per cent, to Rs 2,43,500 per kilogram due to profit booking by traders. It had touched a record Rs 2,56,000 per kg on Wednesday.

Gold gains on haven demand

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity jumped by Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,41,700 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), compared to the previous close of Rs 1,40,500 per 10 grams.

“Gold advanced on Friday, buoyed by renewed haven demand and positive inflows from exchange-traded funds,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Global risks support prices

He noted that markets were weighing threats from US President Donald Trump against Iran, while traders also positioned themselves to hedge against key event risks and anticipated volatility ahead of US Supreme Court rulings on tariff decisions.

“These factors combined to strengthen hedging demand for gold, reinforcing its role as a preferred haven amid rising uncertainty,” Gandhi added.

However, an expert said that “if the court rules against the tariffs, concerns over an intensifying global trade war could ease, potentially limiting further upside in gold and silver prices in the near term.”

International market movement

On the global front, spot gold was marginally trading higher at USD 4,479.38 per ounce, while silver rose by USD 1.37, or 1.79 per cent, to USD 78.38 per ounce.

The white metal had plunged by USD 4.32, or 5.53 per cent, to hit an intraday low of USD 73.83 per ounce before settling at USD 76.92 per ounce in international trade.

Tariff fears add to safe-haven appeal

Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said safe-haven demand for gold and silver was supported by reports that US President Trump is considering imposing steep tariffs, potentially as high as 500 per cent, on countries that continue to buy Russian oil.

Meanwhile, US Senator Lindsey Graham said such sanctions would give Trump leverage over major buyers such as China, India and Brazil, pressuring them to halt purchases of discounted Russian crude that helps finance the war in Ukraine.

Given the potential impact on key Russian energy customers, the move could escalate US-China trade tensions, thereby supporting the safe-haven appeal for bullion prices, Chainwala said.

Gold remains firm

Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said gold prices have held firm so far despite index rebalancing-led selling and encouraging US ISM services data.

