 Government Offers One-Time Switch To Unified Pension Scheme for Central Employees Joining April-August 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovernment Offers One-Time Switch To Unified Pension Scheme for Central Employees Joining April-August 2025

Government Offers One-Time Switch To Unified Pension Scheme for Central Employees Joining April-August 2025

This option may be exercised on or before September 30, 2025, in alignment with the cut-off date already prescribed for other eligible categories under UPS, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government has decided to extend a one-time option to central government employees who joined services between April 1, 2025, and August 31, 2025, and have opted for the National Pension System, to migrate to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

This option may be exercised on or before September 30, 2025, in alignment with the cut-off date already prescribed for other eligible categories under UPS, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read Also
Extra Pension Benefits For NPS Retirees, Spouses Also Eligible Under New UPS Scheme
article-image

This initiative aims to provide informed choice to central government employees in planning their post-retirement financial security, it added.By opting for UPS, the employees retain their choice to switch to NPS at a later date, it said.

The last date for eligible employees and past retirees under NPS to opt for UPS is September 30, 2025, it noted.From April 1, 2025, the government has introduced UPS as an option under the National Pension System (NPS) for central government employees. UPS will provide assured payouts to the employees.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Rupee Opens 23 Paise Stronger, Trading At 87.82 Against The Dollar Buoyed By India-US Trade Discussions
Indian Rupee Opens 23 Paise Stronger, Trading At 87.82 Against The Dollar Buoyed By India-US Trade Discussions
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda & Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda & Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes
'Wanted To Be A Martyr...': 71-Year-Old George Zinn Charged After False Confession In Charlie Kirk Killing
'Wanted To Be A Martyr...': 71-Year-Old George Zinn Charged After False Confession In Charlie Kirk Killing
PM Vishwakarma Scheme: 30 Lakh Artisans & Craftsmen Registered, More Than 4.7 Lakh Loans Worth ₹41,188 Crore Approved
PM Vishwakarma Scheme: 30 Lakh Artisans & Craftsmen Registered, More Than 4.7 Lakh Loans Worth ₹41,188 Crore Approved

UPS is applicable to the central government employees, who are covered under the National Pension System (NPS) and choose this option under NPS, which came into effect on January 1, 2004. The option to choose between UPS and NPS can be exercised by 23 lakh government employees.On August 24, 2024, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved UPS.

Under the old pension scheme, which ended in January 2004, employees got 50 per cent of their last drawn basic pay as pension.Unlike the OPS, UPS is contributory in nature, wherein employees will be required to contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary and dearness allowance, while the employer's contribution (the central government) will be 18.5 per cent.However, the eventual payout depends on the market returns on that corpus, mostly invested in government debt.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Rupee Opens 23 Paise Stronger, Trading At 87.82 Against The Dollar Buoyed By India-US Trade...

Indian Rupee Opens 23 Paise Stronger, Trading At 87.82 Against The Dollar Buoyed By India-US Trade...

PM Vishwakarma Scheme: 30 Lakh Artisans & Craftsmen Registered, More Than 4.7 Lakh Loans Worth...

PM Vishwakarma Scheme: 30 Lakh Artisans & Craftsmen Registered, More Than 4.7 Lakh Loans Worth...

Dollar Weakens Before Fed Decision, Gold Nears Record High – Will It Break Another Record?

Dollar Weakens Before Fed Decision, Gold Nears Record High – Will It Break Another Record?

Government Offers One-Time Switch To Unified Pension Scheme for Central Employees Joining...

Government Offers One-Time Switch To Unified Pension Scheme for Central Employees Joining...

How PM Modi's Financial Reforms & Inclusive Development Policies Are Driving India's Growth Story

How PM Modi's Financial Reforms & Inclusive Development Policies Are Driving India's Growth Story