 Gold Surges ₹1,500 To ₹1,27,300 Per 10 Grams In Delhi As Global Prices Rally On Safe-Haven Demand And US Economic Cues
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Surges ₹1,500 To ₹1,27,300 Per 10 Grams In Delhi As Global Prices Rally On Safe-Haven Demand And US Economic Cues

Gold Surges ₹1,500 To ₹1,27,300 Per 10 Grams In Delhi As Global Prices Rally On Safe-Haven Demand And US Economic Cues

"Gold advanced on Wednesday, supported by renewed safe-haven demand, while persistent signs of weakness in the US labour market kept expectations for a potential rate cut alive," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst -- Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. On the global front, spot gold extended its gains for the second straight session rising USD 46.32, or 1.14 per cent, to USD 4,114.01 per ounce.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Gold prices climbed Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,27,300 per 10 grams in the national capital. | File PIc

New Delhi: Gold prices climbed Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,27,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday tracking a strong rally in the international rates, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity jumped Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,26,700 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

Silver prices also bounced back, surging Rs 4,000 to Rs 1,60,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes), snapping a three-day losing run in the local bullion market.

"Gold advanced on Wednesday, supported by renewed safe-haven demand, while persistent signs of weakness in the US labour market kept expectations for a potential rate cut alive," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst -- Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

FPJ Shorts
NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi
No IND vs PAK In 2026 U19 World Cup, India Colts To Begin Campaign Against USA
No IND vs PAK In 2026 U19 World Cup, India Colts To Begin Campaign Against USA
'Biker Dadis': Ahmedabad Sisters in Their 80s Go Viral for Their Thrilling Bike Rides, Win Hearts Online
'Biker Dadis': Ahmedabad Sisters in Their 80s Go Viral for Their Thrilling Bike Rides, Win Hearts Online
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay In Frontline Leadership
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay In Frontline Leadership
Read Also
Servotech Secures ₹74 Crore Rooftop Solar Project Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme For 5,886 SC/ST Homes
article-image

On the global front, spot gold extended its gains for the second straight session rising USD 46.32, or 1.14 per cent, to USD 4,114.01 per ounce.

"Spot gold is trading above USD 4,084 level as investors await Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of October meeting to be released tonight," Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

Kaynat Chainwala, AVP & Analyst Commodities Research, Kotak Securities, noted that gold recovered from a one-week low on Tuesday to settle above USD 4,065 per ounce, supported by softer US employment data and caution ahead of several delayed macro releases.

Meanwhile, the US jobless claims rose mid-October, while continuing claims increased to 1.9 million, signalling a cooling labour market conditions.

Read Also
US Funding Halt Pushes World Health Organization Toward 2,000 Global Job Cuts By 2026, Geneva Office...
article-image

Federal Reserve officials offered mixed cues, with Thomas Barkin highlighted balanced risks between inflation and employment, while Christopher Waller struck a more dovish tone, citing weakening labour conditions.

Spot silver rose appreciated 3.09 per cent to USD 52.26 per ounce in the overseas trade.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Surges ₹1,500 To ₹1,27,300 Per 10 Grams In Delhi As Global Prices Rally On Safe-Haven...

Gold Surges ₹1,500 To ₹1,27,300 Per 10 Grams In Delhi As Global Prices Rally On Safe-Haven...

Adani Sells Additional 13% Stake In AWL Agri Business To Wilmar

Adani Sells Additional 13% Stake In AWL Agri Business To Wilmar

India–US Trade Breakthrough Nears: First Phase Of Bilateral Agreement Set To Ease Tariffs After...

India–US Trade Breakthrough Nears: First Phase Of Bilateral Agreement Set To Ease Tariffs After...

Servotech Secures ₹74 Crore Rooftop Solar Project Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme For 5,886 SC/ST Homes

Servotech Secures ₹74 Crore Rooftop Solar Project Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme For 5,886 SC/ST Homes

US Funding Halt Pushes World Health Organization Toward 2,000 Global Job Cuts By 2026, Geneva Office...

US Funding Halt Pushes World Health Organization Toward 2,000 Global Job Cuts By 2026, Geneva Office...