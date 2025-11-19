 Servotech Secures ₹74 Crore Rooftop Solar Project Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme For 5,886 SC/ST Homes
Servotech Renewable Power System on Wednesday said it has secured a rooftop solar project worth around Rs 74 crore under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The project has been awarded by the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCAP), Servotech said in a statement.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
Servotech wins a ₹74 crore NREDCAP contract to install rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar scheme | X - @servotech_ltd

New Delhi, Nov 19: Servotech Renewable Power System on Wednesday said it has secured a rooftop solar project worth around Rs 74 crore under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Project Awarded by NREDCAP

The project has been awarded by the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCAP), Servotech said in a statement.

Solar Plants for 5,886 SC/ST Households

"Under this mandate, Servotech Renewable will conduct design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of rooftop solar plants in varying capacities for 5,886 scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled Tribe (ST) households," the company stated.

Includes 5-Year O&M Support

The project will be implemented through a utility-led aggregation model and includes 5 years of comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M).

Company Says Project Supports Inclusive Clean Energy Growth

Sarika Bhatia, the company's Whole-Time Director, said, "We...have (got an) opportunity to work with NREDCAP on a project that brings solar energy directly to thousands of consumers from the community. The order reflects commitment to advancing inclusive clean energy growth and demonstrates our ability to execute large-scale distributed solar deployments with precision and quality".

PM Surya Ghar Scheme Aims to Power 1 Crore Homes

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, transforming India's energy landscape with a bold vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

