 Hartek Power Bags ₹354 Crore EPC Order For Solar Project With Battery Storage In Karnataka
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHartek Power Bags ₹354 Crore EPC Order For Solar Project With Battery Storage In Karnataka

Hartek Power Bags ₹354 Crore EPC Order For Solar Project With Battery Storage In Karnataka

Hartek Power has secured a ₹353.77 crore EPC contract for a 280 MW AC solar project with an 80 MW/320 MWh battery energy storage system in Karnataka. The Challakere project includes design, supply, commissioning and one-year O&M, highlighting the growing integration of solar power with storage to ensure round-the-clock renewable energy availability.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Hartek Power on Thursday said it has secured a major renewable energy contract worth Rs 353.77 crore for a solar project with a battery energy storage system in Karnataka. The company has been awarded the EPC (engineering procurement construction) scope for a 280 MW AC / 410 MWp DC solar PV project, along with an 80 MW / 320 MWh battery energy storage system at Challakere, a company statement said.

Read Also
India To Implement 21-Character 'BPAN' For Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Battery Traceability
article-image

The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, erection and commissioning of the project, along with one year of operations and maintenance. The total purchase price for the signed and agreed scope is approximately Rs 353.77 crore, it added.

Battery energy storage systems are emerging as a critical enabler for managing intermittency in solar power and supporting round-the-clock energy availability. Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director and CEO, Hartek Group, said, "This project reflects the growing maturity of India's renewable energy market, where solar generation and storage are coming together as an integrated solution."

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ₹10 Lakh Rent For 4.5 BHK Apartment? Trump Towers In Worli Stuns Internet; 'Will There Be Tariffs Imposed?' Netizens Ask
Mumbai: ₹10 Lakh Rent For 4.5 BHK Apartment? Trump Towers In Worli Stuns Internet; 'Will There Be Tariffs Imposed?' Netizens Ask
'You Will Regret': TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Challenge To HM Amit Shah After ED Raids I-PAC Chief Pratik Jain's House In Kolkata
'You Will Regret': TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Challenge To HM Amit Shah After ED Raids I-PAC Chief Pratik Jain's House In Kolkata
Votes First, Sports Later? Polling Booth On ₹80-Lakh Athletics Track At Thane School Disrupts Athletes' Practice
Votes First, Sports Later? Polling Booth On ₹80-Lakh Athletics Track At Thane School Disrupts Athletes' Practice
Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu Ordered To Post $1.7 Billion Bond In Divorce Dispute, Asset Transfer Also Paused
Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu Ordered To Post $1.7 Billion Bond In Divorce Dispute, Asset Transfer Also Paused

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hartek Power Bags ₹354 Crore EPC Order For Solar Project With Battery Storage In Karnataka

Hartek Power Bags ₹354 Crore EPC Order For Solar Project With Battery Storage In Karnataka

Global Healthcare Private Equity Deal Value Hits Record $191 Billion In 2025

Global Healthcare Private Equity Deal Value Hits Record $191 Billion In 2025

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 FY26 Revenue Jumps 42% On Festive Demand & Robust Expansion

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 FY26 Revenue Jumps 42% On Festive Demand & Robust Expansion

Silver Tumbles Nearly 3.5% On MCX Ahead Of Index Rebalancing

Silver Tumbles Nearly 3.5% On MCX Ahead Of Index Rebalancing

Indian Equities Enter 2026 On Strong Domestic Tailwinds Despite Global Lag: MOFSL

Indian Equities Enter 2026 On Strong Domestic Tailwinds Despite Global Lag: MOFSL