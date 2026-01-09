Mutual Fund Data For December Signals Maturing Investor Base: Analysts

December mutual fund data reflects growing investor maturity as equity investments remain steady while debt funds are used tactically | IANS (Representational Image)

New Delhi, Jan 9: The mutual fund data for December highlights a maturing investor base—using debt funds tactically for liquidity while staying structurally invested in equities and diversified products for long-term wealth creation, market experts said on Friday.

This balance underscores the increasing sophistication of Indian mutual fund investors, they added.

AUM marginally lower month-on-month

The mutual fund industry’s net assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 80,23,378.99 crore for the month of December. Net AUM for the month of November was Rs 80,80,369.52 crore.

“The industry’s net outflows of approximately Rs 66,500 crore in December 2025 reflect a seasonal rebalancing rather than a shift in investor sentiment driven by debt funds,” said Kartik Jain, MD and CEO, Shriram AMC.

The strong inflows into Flexi Cap funds, in particular, suggest investors are increasingly delegating asset allocation decisions to fund managers amid uncertain global cues.

SIP participation hits record levels

SIP assets stood at Rs 16.63 lakh crore in December 2025, accounting for 20.7 per cent of total mutual fund assets, according to AMFI data.

According to Viraj Gandhi, CEO, SAMCO Mutual Fund, after stabilising around Rs 29,400–Rs 29,500 crore per month, SIP collections jumped to their highest-ever level of Rs 31,000 crore in December 2025.

“This jump of around 5 per cent in monthly collection of SIP flows is the hallmark of investors’ confidence in the MF industry,” Gandhi added.

SIP contributions for December stood at Rs 31,001.67 crore, the highest ever. The number of contributing SIP accounts stood at 9,78,99,703 last month.

Gold rally impacts equity flows

On the other hand, bullion metals like gold and silver have been on a stellar rally, leading to a slowdown in equity-related flows in the mutual fund segment. Gold and other ETFs are witnessing record-high inflows due to gold shining high in recent times.

Rising folio count

Mutual fund folios were at 26,12,53,836 as of December 2025, with 26.40 lakh net folios added during the month. Folios as of November 2025 stood at 25,86,14,320.

Retail MF folios (Equity, Hybrid and Solution Oriented Schemes) were at 20,27,86,198 in December, against 20,15,85,661 in November. Retail AUM (Equity, Hybrid and Solution Oriented Schemes) stood at Rs 47,35,764 crore for December.

