Yogi Govt Rolls Out Major Initiative To Curb Air Pollution In UP-NCR; Comprehensive Action Plan Finalised

Yogi Govt Rolls Out Major Initiative To Curb Air Pollution In UP-NCR | ANI (Representative Image)

Lucknow, November 22: The Yogi government has formulated a comprehensive and result-oriented action plan to tackle the increasing air pollution in the Uttar Pradesh region of the NCR. Under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, the plan identifies road dust as the primary contributor to pollution. Major focus areas include roadway redevelopment, dust suppression initiatives, and enhanced cleanliness drives.

To ensure coordinated and effective execution, the Uttar Pradesh government has appointed the Principal Secretary of the Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department as the nodal officer for this mission. Additionally, a Project

Monitoring Unit (PMU) has been established at the state level, led by the same department’s Secretary. The PMU includes senior officials from departments such as Urban Development, Public Works, Housing and Urban Planning, and Industrial and Infrastructure Development to facilitate seamless implementation.

Authorities in Noida and Greater Noida have begun deploying anti-smog guns, sprinklers, and mechanical cleaning systems to minimize roadside dust. This action plan is seen as a major step toward improving air quality in NCR-UP and is expected to benefit millions of urban residents.

In a significant move to reduce vehicular pollution, district administrations, through the Transport Department, have initiated a phased ban on auto rickshaws in the UP-NCR region.

Diesel auto rickshaws will be completely prohibited in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. Baghpat district will enforce a complete ban by December 31, 2025. The Meerut Regional Transport Authority has already halted the issuance and renewal of permits for these restricted vehicles. By December 31, 2026, auto rickshaw operations will also be phased out in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli.