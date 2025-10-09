Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Promises 'Government Jobs For All Households' Ahead Of Polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has made a sweeping pre-election promise, declaring that a "renaissance of employment" will unfold in Bihar if the Grand Alliance forms the government. Speaking ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Yadav pledged that every household without a government job will have one member employed in the public sector.

The Leader of Opposition announced that within 20 days of the Grand Alliance government taking office, a new legislation will be enacted to ensure no family in Bihar remains without government employment. He asserted that the implementation of this ambitious scheme would be completed within 20 months of forming the government.

Tejashwi Yadav reminded voters of his previous track record, stating that during his earlier tenure in government, his first Cabinet decision was to provide jobs to five lakh people. He criticised the current NDA government's scepticism about funding such initiatives, suggesting they questioned where the money would come from.

Highlighting Bihar's demographic advantage, Yadav described the state's young population as its greatest strength. He argued that providing employment to youth would propel Bihar forward in every sector. The RJD leader claimed that his party's government would not only create government jobs but also generate new employment opportunities across various industries.

During his address, Tejashwi Yadav also accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of copying his schemes and electoral promises, suggesting that the ruling party was attempting to appropriate the opposition's agenda.

The announcement comes as political parties intensify their campaigns ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, with employment and youth welfare emerging as central themes in the electoral discourse.