Man Strangles Wife To Death As Illicit Affair With Mother-In-Law Is Exposed After Obscene Pics Leak Online In UP's Kasganj |

Kasganj: A horrifying incident of illicit affair and murder has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj. The incident has left everyone stunned and raised serious questions over the moral values and relations. A man allegedly strangled his wife to death after six-month-long illicit affair with his mother-in-law. The illicit affair came to light after their objectionable photos leaked online.

Affair Between Son-in-Law and Mother-in-Law

As per reports, the shocking incident occurred in Nagla Parsi village which falls under the Sidhipura Police Station area. The accused has been identified as Pramod. He frequently visited his in-laws' home and developed a close relationship with his mother-in-law. The two got involved into an illicit relationship over time. The relationship lasted for around six months.

Viral Photos Exposed the Truth

The dark secret came out when a few objectionable pics of Pramod and his mother-in-law surfaced on social media. The viral photos sparked chaos in the family and the village.

Wife Killed For Opposing Affair

Pramod’s wife Shivani had long suspected her husband’s affair. She tried confronting him several times, but the arguments kept escalating. Two days ago, a heated argument turned violent and Pramod allegedly strangled Shivani to death. Her body was later found in the house veranda with signs of a severe fight.

Police Investigation Underway

The police found that the cause of death is suspected to be strangulation. The police took the dead body into their custody and sent dead body for post-mortem. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Shocking Twist in the Case

After the murder, Shivani’s mother-in-law accused her own daughter of being behind the killing. However, Shivani’s uncle claimed that Shivani was murdered because she protested her husband and mother-in-law’s affair.

Accused on the Run

Following a complaint by Shivani’s father, police have registered a murder case against Pramod, his mother-in-law and other family members. Pramod is absconding and police have initiated a search operation to nab the accused.