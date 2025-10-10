 Ayodhya Blast: At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured In House Collapse After Explosion In Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAyodhya Blast: At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured In House Collapse After Explosion In Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway (VIDEO)

Ayodhya Blast: At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured In House Collapse After Explosion In Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway (VIDEO)

At least five people were killed and several others were injured after a house collapsed following a powerful explosion in Pagla Bhari village under the Pura Kalandar police station area of Ayodhya on Thursday, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 12:37 AM IST
article-image
House collapses after a powerful explosion in Pagla Bhari village, Ayodhya; five killed and several injured | X

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 9: At least five people were killed and several others were injured after a house collapsed following a powerful explosion in Pagla Bhari village under the Pura Kalandar police station area of Ayodhya on Thursday, officials said.

Rescue Operations Underway

Circle Officer (CO) Shailendra Singh told PTI that several people were still feared trapped under the debris, and rescue operations were underway. "Five people have died in the explosion, a few have been injured, and efforts are on to rescue those trapped. The cause of the blast is not yet clear," Singh said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police, the fire department and the local administration teams rushed to the spot.

FPJ Shorts
Uber Expands Intercity Motorhome Service To Mumbai, Bangalore & Pune After Delhi NCR Success
Uber Expands Intercity Motorhome Service To Mumbai, Bangalore & Pune After Delhi NCR Success
Mayawati Praises Yogi Government, Targets Akhilesh At BSP Rally In Lucknow
Mayawati Praises Yogi Government, Targets Akhilesh At BSP Rally In Lucknow
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine De Klerk's Sensational Knock Helps South Africa Beat India By 3 Wickets
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine De Klerk's Sensational Knock Helps South Africa Beat India By 3 Wickets
Shia Leaders Meet Bihar Governor, Seek Exclusion From Triple Talaq Law
Shia Leaders Meet Bihar Governor, Seek Exclusion From Triple Talaq Law

Rescue workers have been using excavators to clear the rubble, while nearby houses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Investigation Launched

Officials have appealed to residents to stay away from the accident site to facilitate rescue efforts. Senior police and administrative officers are supervising the operation and have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover said that the owner of the house, which got demolished in the blast, was Pappu Gupta, a local resident. "We are collecting the evidences from the spot," said the officer.

He said that a search operation is being conducted in nearby villages. District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde, however, did not comment on the reason behind the blast.

Funde said that the forensic team is on the spot and investigating the incident. However, the deceased have not been identified yet, he said, adding that there is no information about the injured till now.

CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognisance

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives.

Also Watch:

Read Also
CCTV Captures Exact Moment When 2 Scooters Blasted In Kanpur's Mishri Bazaar; 8 Injured
article-image

According to an official statement, the chief minister has directed senior officials to rush to the spot, ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, and personally oversee the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mayawati Praises Yogi Government, Targets Akhilesh At BSP Rally In Lucknow

Mayawati Praises Yogi Government, Targets Akhilesh At BSP Rally In Lucknow

Shia Leaders Meet Bihar Governor, Seek Exclusion From Triple Talaq Law

Shia Leaders Meet Bihar Governor, Seek Exclusion From Triple Talaq Law

Man Strangles Wife To Death As Illicit Affair With Mother-In-Law Is Exposed After Obscene Pics Leak...

Man Strangles Wife To Death As Illicit Affair With Mother-In-Law Is Exposed After Obscene Pics Leak...

Ayodhya Blast: At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured In House Collapse After Explosion In Pagla Bhari...

Ayodhya Blast: At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured In House Collapse After Explosion In Pagla Bhari...

After Trump, PM Modi Congratulates Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Gaza Peace Plan; Reaffirms Stand...

After Trump, PM Modi Congratulates Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Gaza Peace Plan; Reaffirms Stand...