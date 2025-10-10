Uttar Pradesh News: PM Modi To Hoist 21-Foot Flag At Ram Temple In Ayodhya On November 25; Marks Completion Of Construction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @thenewsdrill

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on November 25 to hoist a 21-foot flag atop the Ram Temple, marking the official completion of its construction. The event will coincide with Ram Vivah Panchami, a date considered auspicious in the Hindu calendar.

Temple as Symbol of Unity

According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Nripendra Mishra, the Prime Minister envisions the Ram Temple as not merely a national monument but an “international temple” representing cultural unity and faith across communities. “The Prime Minister’s dream is that every section of society accepts this temple as a symbol of harmony,” he said.

Historic Ceremony

During the ceremony, Modi will convey to the world that the decades-long Ram Temple project has reached completion. The five-day ritual program will run from November 21 to 25, led by scholars and Vedic priests from Ayodhya and Kashi.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, has been entrusted with finalizing the design, color, and emblem of the ceremonial flag. Earlier milestones include the foundation-laying ceremony performed by Modi on August 5, 2020, and the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024.

Officials said the November 25 event will mark a “historic moment” for Ayodhya and formally signal the temple’s readiness for global visitors.