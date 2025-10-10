'It's Good To Have Traffic Issues...'- Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's Bizarre Justification On Bengaluru's Biggest Challenge; Netizens Slam

'It's Good To Have Traffic Issues'- Cong Minister Priyank Kharge's Bizarre Justification On Bengaluru's Biggest Challenge; Netizens Slam | X @PTI_News

Congress Minister in Karnataka, Priyank Kharge, is being slammed by netizens for his recent statement on Bengaluru's one of the biggest challenges of traffic congestion in the city. The congress leader said that it is good to have traffic issues, as it shows that we are growing. While addressing in Mobility Symposium 2025, Kharge justified that the rising growth of employment and number of migrants are the primary reasons for the traffic issues in the city. Netizens have taken a toll on his statements on the Internet.

During the Mobility Symposium 2025, which focuses on reimagining urban mobility by bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss sustainable solutions, Priyank Kharge, who is Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj of Karnataka, addressed the spectators.

He said, "About 75.5 percent of Bengaluru’s population is part of the working population. We rank fourth globally. It’s a good problem to have traffic issues — it shows we’re growing, though we must solve it."

WATCH VIDEO:

VIDEO | Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) addresses Mobility Symposium 2025.



He says, "About 75.5 percent of Bengaluru's population is part of the working population. We rank fourth globally. It's a good problem to have traffic issues — it shows we're…

Kharge further said that last year, around 77.92 million square feet of office space was sold to global capability centers in the top seven cities, and 47 percent of that was in Bengaluru. He said that Bengaluru holds the capacity to absorb the highest number of migrants as the city is creating multiple job opportunities. He mentioned that Bengaluru currently has around 1.2 crore registered vehicles — about 82 lakh two-wheelers and 25 lakh four-wheelers.

VIDEO | Bengaluru: Speaking on the sidelines of Mobility Symposium 2025, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) says, "I think there's a lot of scope for improving or decongesting Bengaluru. And for that, consortiums, think tanks, academic fellows, and corporates, and…

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Nepo Kid & Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Priyank Kharge gives a bizarre logic to justify traffic woes in Bengaluru. He says “It’s a good problem to have traffic issues — it shows we’re growing.”

the user further added, "Maybe somebody should tell him Fixing potholes, Improving infra, Getting Karnataka economy & budget in track will be better signs of growth! And of course Blackbuck and other companies not being forced to leave due to slow moving traffic and dangerous roads."

Another user commented, "Meanwhile Traffic negatively impacts health through air pollution, noise, and increased physical inactivity, leading to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, stress, sleep disturbances, and a higher risk of premature death."

The user further added, "How immature of a sitting minister to justify their incompetent leadership by hailing a serious problem! Do people of Bengaluru pay higher prices for everything for getting mocked like this? Congress doesn't care about people and statements like these just show that."

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "The Government is solving these challenges collaboratively with think tanks and corporates."